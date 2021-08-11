Empty cafes in France as police perform passport checks
WATCH: French cafés sit EMPTY as police RAID outdoor diners, after Macron extends jab pass to restaurants
Police in France have begun enforcing the vaccination pass mandate to enter cafés and restaurants, leading to many of their tables being empty during the usually busy lunchtime, as the French lunched on public benches instead.
