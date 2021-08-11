Russia Tightens Grip on Central Asia as US Regional Influences Collapses
News Topic 249
Thousands of Russian, Uzbek & Tajik troops rehearse turning back enemy offensive on Afghan border amid fears of Taliban incursions
Large-scale wargames have been held in Tajikistan, bringing together soldiers from three former Soviet republics to practice targeting enemy combatants and securing the border with neighboring Afghanistan, as the US withdraws.
Thousands of Russian, Uzbek & Tajik troops rehearse turning back enemy offensive on Afghan border amid fears of Taliban incursions — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
A few days ago . I was like a Beggar asking everyone for money and shelter, but a really nice man introduced me to the best on-line work . This work needs no special skills . Now I am able to earn $996/day and $12k/month easy and non-stoppable money . it Help lots financially .Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page.
Here→→→→→ http://www.ExtraRich1.com