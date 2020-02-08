Elizabeth Warren Lied and the News Media Have Ignored It

Eric Zuesse

During the Democratic candidates’ debate on February 7th, Elizabeth Warren said that “everyone on this stage except Amy and me is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending” and the ABC ‘news’ crew failed to call her out on the lie, and even Bernie Sanders (who receives no help from any billionaire and who also refuses PAC money) declined to call her out on it. Furthermore, according to Forbes, on November 18th, “Here Are The Billionaires Funding The Democratic Presidential Candidates”, Elizabeth Warren has received donations from six billionaires, and Amy Klobuchar has received donations from 21 billionaires. Only one candidate received no money from any billionaire: one billionaire had tried to donate $470 to Sanders’s campaign, but as soon as it was called to his attention, he ordered the money returned to the donor. Huffington Post headlined on February 8th “Democrats Bash Michael Bloomberg For Trying To Buy The Nomination”, and reported that,

Warren noted that “Everyone on this stage except Amy and me is either a billionaire, or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending … I think the way we build a democracy going forward is not billionaires reaching in their own pockets, or people sucking up to billionaires.”

And their reporter likewise failed to point out that the assertion from her was a lie.

Was it a lie? Or was Warren simply not aware that six billionaires had donated to, and her campaign had actually received and kept money from, six billionaires? Wouldn’t that be remarkably sloppy from her? On the other hand, given that most of the former supporters whom she has lost have gone to Sanders — the only candidate who does reject both PAC money and billionaires’ money — a reasonable assumption would be that she was quite conscious of her assertion’s overstating her lack of corruption and understating Sanders’s lack of corruption.

Consequently, the reasonable interpretation of all this would be: Elizabeth Warren lied and the ‘news’ media have simply ignored it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report