Media remains silent on OPCW Syria hoax & brutal ‘moderate rebel’ execution of civilians (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss new evidence from the OPCW leaks that reveal the international community was misled with regard to the alleged chemical weapons strike in Douma, Syria.
Support Free Speech:
Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.
The Duran Audio Podcast:
Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.
Read:
REPORT ON THE HOUSE OF COMMONS PRESENTATION CONCERNING OPCW LEAKS ABOUT DOUMA.
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] Leaks Reveal the International Community was Misled with Regard to the Alleged Chemical Weapons Incident in Douma, Syria, 2018
https://timhayward.files.wordpress.com/2020/02/portcullis-house-meeting-on-22-jan-2020-opcw-douma-transcript-5-feb-one-name-removed.pdf
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply