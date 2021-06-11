Dr Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize Winner and Inventor of the PCR Test: Anthony Fauci is a liar with an agenda

Inventor of the PCR Technique, Dr Kary Mullis, About Anthony Fauci: He’s Not a Scientist and Doesn’t Understand Medicine The inventor of the PCR technique, the great Dr. Kary Mullis, has destroyed Anthony Fauci in the past for being a liar with an agenda, as well as not understanding basic medicine. Dr. Mullis stated that Fauci refused public debates, even though he has been challenged, because “he doesn’t know anything about anything.”

Dr. Mullis has also stated in the past that his PCR technique cannot be used to detect viruses.

This means that the global testing operations for COVID-19 are junk science, just like former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Mike Yeadon has stated a few months ago.

Dr. Kary Mullis had been a constant thorn in Big Pharma‘s side – then he suddenly died in 2019, just months before the plandemic started.

The late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR “test,” has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and Big Pharma for 30 years.

“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests.

Although he died just before Fauci did it again (yet another “coincidence” surrounding COVID-19), much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.

This was also confirmed by a European lawsuit, which has solidified the fact that the widely used PCR test for detecting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is up to 97 percent unreliable – so basically useless.

Portuguese judges upheld a lower court ruling that forcibly quarantining four German tourists after one tested “positive” for Covid-19 was unlawful because the PCR test is inherently fraudulent. – Read more here.

Watch Dr. Kary Mullis explains why his PCR technique cannot be used to detect viruses: Fauci corruption

Tragically, Dr. Kary Mullis winded up dead just weeks before the Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, and John Hopkins (Michael Bloomberg) School of Medicine held their “Event 201.”

