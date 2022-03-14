The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The beginning of this video is priceless. If you go no farther than the first two minutes, you will get a HUGE amount of information.

However, we suggest you watch the whole thing.

But why report on Coronavirus when the big news is how evil President Putin and Russia are? (sarcasm used here).

Well, the answer is simple. The present woke pile-on of probably more than one hundred companies and groups that are jumping on top of each other to “cancel” Russia is related to the psychological problems brought on and / or exacerbated by two years of being isolated, masked, lied to, freedoms stripped and the world plunged from wild but relatively free into the darkness of the beginnings of the Great Reset.

Both issues are related. Think about the facts – when have we ever seen such an unjustified “Bandwagon Effect” take place against any nation since World War II? Over Russia? Why?

Can anyone really answer adequately why canceling Russia is such a good idea, without resorting to some stock answer that the TV, radio and internet media are saying every day?

I cannot. Based on precisely these sort of reports from TV, radio and internet, and further based on my incredible amount of acquired wisdom and ability to smell out bull—t lies from the media, I see no reason to cancel Russia.

But what about what President Putin is doing to Ukraine? He is trying to recreate the Soviet Union!?!?

Oh, really? Well… let’s see. First, let’s start with a few existential facts.

I live in Moscow, Russia. Not Moscow, Idaho, or Russia, New Jersey. I live some 35 minutes from Red Square, the Kremlin, all of it. I could point out buildings in the compound I have visited and some that I have not. I can show you the bridge where Boris Nemtsov was gunned down in a late night drive-by shooting. (not inside the Kremlin, in a secure area as Yahoo! News once reported, before modifying their propagandistic error to something a little less false – but still false) I have lived in Russia for six years. While I am an American, and while there are many Americans living here, I do not consider myself part of the “expatriate” community. For me, these people are mostly secular people that like Russia and love Moscow for its sophistication, its beauty and history, and let’s face it: Americans hanging out in Moscow is just plain cool, right? Who ever thinks of doing that? But no, I came here seeking to deepen my Orthodox Christian faith in the largest Orthodox Christian nation on earth. I came to learn the fine art of Church singing from the best there are at it, and I hoped to find a wife, as traditionally valued women my age were almost impossible to find in the United States. Thankfully, I found her! I have written about Russia for the Duran and independently for much of that time, and as such I am a student of Russia and her people, and in a manner not commonly thought of by many Americans, I tried not to come in as an instant expert on a place I know nothing about. The more we learn the less we know. This adage still applies for me, and I know both more and less about Russia than I did in 2014-2015. I have been blessed with friends and students in very high places, one step away from the President at times. In Moscow this is probably a bit easier than one might expect, but from such people I learned a great deal about how the country works, especially since many of them were bankers with a very special sort of bank that handles government projects.

From these facts (and more), I can tell you the following about President Putin and about the Russian Federation:

There is no plan or desire to become the Soviet Union again. – The country is very definitely a market economy, and if anything, government run projects are getting “smarter” because the government is relying more and more on free-market principles to drive projects that otherwise would resemble your local Department of Motor Vehicles for efficiency. The movement is not smooth, but I have seen the development of document services centers (Russia is still highly bureaucratic) that are quick, efficient and with friendly people working there. It is that way now. It was not that way in 2014. To throw all that away for becoming communist and bloated is not attractive to anybody. The presence of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the comment that President Putin made about missing the Soviet Union (badly restated) has to do not with wanting pogroms and church closures and a really clunky standard of living. It refers to the nightmare of instability in Russia that took place in the 1990s after Communism fell. When it did, it left behind a very disrupted, corrupt shell of a country, and there are precious few people who remember that time that look at the end of Communism as a cause for celebration. It was dangerous, even deadly, and there were many hungry people and a few extremely clever superrich both from inside and outside the country, taking advantage of everyone. President Putin’s longevity in office has to do with his ability to manage and apparently slowly deflect and undo this lawlessness. This leads me to point number 2. Russians value their freedom greatly, but they also rely on authoritarian leadership and will not respect anything else. – This is a conundrum for Americans because our political tradition was quite the opposite for most of our nation’s history until very recently – probably about the year 2001. For Americans more and more the rhetoric even among conservatives is authoritarian – “The government exists to take care of us.” This is totally the reverse of the vision of the government as outlined in the US Constitution. It is an admittedly urban view, for high population centers do require more central administrative powers to keep the lights on and the streets clean and the crime down. This must be taken into consideration. But Russia was an empire led by nobles, grand princes and Tsars for almost one thousand years. Communism got rid of these but what did it replace it with? “A dictatorship of the proletariat” – in other words, the term dictator remained in use and it remained preferred. They just wanted different people to be dictator. The vision of a council, or Совет (Soviet) as that dictator rather than one person was an interesting idea but it was the total opposite to the vision of the American government, which was a “bottom-up” ruling model, with civil servants sent to serve their localities. (how times have changed!) At any rate, the notion of “someone strong in charge” is central to Russian tradition. Even in a constitutional republic, the need for a strong leader is so prevalent that President Putin keeps getting re-elected, not because he is squashing other contenders with polonium and secret assassinations, but because no one has shown the abilities that he has to do everything he does. And every Russian knows that this is a problem, that who comes after Putin is a matter of worry, because no one has become visible as the kind of leader Russia needs as she continues her transformation into a modern civilization state. There is no answer to this question, and while elections are often viewed with cynicism (“Of COURSE we already know the winner!”) I think you would be hard pressed to find a large number of Russian people who know someone who can lead the country the way they need it led, who is not Vladimir Vladimirovich.

For myself, I admire Vladimir Putin, greatly. I appreciate his intellect, his candor and I also feel sad because I think he would very much like to step down but knows he cannot. He is caught in this problem as well as the rest of the country. No one knows the solution.

3. The attitude of Russian people in Russia toward Ukraine and her people appears very different from the absolute prejudice I viewed among the “Russophiles” and Ukrainians in the USA. I was one of those Russophiles until I started paying attention. The Russophiles are often NOT Russians, or so far removed from their country of origin that they don’t even handle their last names traditionally. That is in America, and I heard awful berating of Ukrainians there by such people. I stopped it a long time ago and will never do it again. In other words, I grew up. In Russia, though, Ukraine’s push for the West is a source of consternation for many, memed in the idea of a three-headed dragon (Russia, Belarus and Ukraine) where the Ukrainian dragon wants to use a different toilet than the other two heads. They only have one ass. So the other two look at the rebellious head in disbelief and amazement. That is how this is viewed – “why are you wanting this when you are the same as we are?” goes one consisten argument. But also, Ukraine is the motherland of Russia itself. And this does indeed break down into a debate about whether Ukraine as a country is “real” or “fabricated.” For the Ukrainians, it is obviously real. For most Russians now, it is also obviously real, and has been. But the conflict between the two regions is very complex and while I can try to explain it – it takes a long time and would almost certainly not be accurate. I can only say that the Ukrainians who are anti Russian are often extremely passionate about it, and they are also often quick to simply say “you would not understand” if they tried to explain it to me. I at first did not believe this, but now I do. Living here sort of salts the brain a bit and one comes to start to “feel” where the problems lie and, yes, they are not explainable.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report