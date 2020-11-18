Dominion doubts grow. World waits for Sidney Powell to ‘release the kraken’
The Duran: Episode 736
Dominion confirms Clinton Foundation donation, Pelosi staffer tie but disputes other claims.
Dominion Voting Systems is rebutting assorted claims of partisan bias and voting manipulation in the 2020 election, including rumors of a secret U.S. military raid on purported servers in Germany and ownership interests and other influence in the firm by prominent Democratic families.
