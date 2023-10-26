The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Russian Army is divided in three types of military: contract soldiers, mobilized and volunteers. Volunteers sign a contract which is a bit different then contract soldiers. It allows the to leave the SMO at any moment. Volunteers get less money and less supply from the Russian Army. This type of military depends greatly on civil funding.

Your humble servant, who may be familiar to you through the “Russia Dark” channel, became a military volunteer in 2022. Since then, I’ve finished a second contract. This video represents volunteer’s life inside the SMO in the summer of 2022, on positions near Kharkov, a few months before the Russian retreat from this area.

I recently include English subtitles for the second part of the series. I hope you’ll find this material interesting.

