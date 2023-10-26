in Latest, Video

US massive military buildup. Biden threatens Iran. EU visa for Russians to overthrow Putin. U/1

1.3k Views

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

27 Comments
JanetC
JanetC
October 26, 2023

The “railroad” is actually the IMEC project that India and Saudi Arabia are involved in. It depends on Israel’s ports being a major stop along this line. The project is meant to be a counter to China’s Belt & Road, and now it’s on hold because of Hamas. But this may be the main reason that Biden is all in with israel. His pet project depends on it.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
Reply to  JanetC
October 27, 2023

Was this the project that Assad refused to let cross Syria and that was what prompted the US to start a ‘regime change’ invasion?

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
October 27, 2023

I don’t know if India was involved in that, but you may be right

Carol
Carol
Reply to  Bonami1776
October 27, 2023

In late 1945, the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) announced plans to construct the Trans-Arabian Pipe Line (TAPLINE) from Saudi Arabia to the Mediterranean. With US help, ARAMCO secured rights-of-way from Lebanon, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.   The Syrian right-of-way was stalled in parliament. In other words, Syria was the sole holdout for the lucrative oil pipeline. More importantly, Syria also had control of one of the main oil arteries of the Middle East, the pipeline which connected pro-western Iraq’s oilfields to Turkey.   As early as 1949, this newly independent Arab republic was an important staging ground for the CIA’s earliest experiments… Read more »

LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
Reply to  Carol
October 27, 2023

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  JanetC
October 27, 2023

Just saw your post, I just posted the same thought 🙂

penrose
penrose
October 26, 2023

If I had to choose between Joe Biden and Al Capone in the White House, it would be Capone hands down.

penrose
penrose
October 26, 2023

Gaven Newsome? I wouldn’t let him clean my bathroom. For free.

penrose
penrose
October 26, 2023

Pro Israel is a given for a Washington politician. Forget the House and Senate, AIPAC is the de facto American Government.

penrose
penrose
October 26, 2023

Are there any Ukrainian males between 16 and 60 left? What about women and children? Somebody must be there to push the Russians back to Moscow and make them surrender.

Commit
Commit
Reply to  penrose
October 26, 2023

The young ones mostly escaped Ukraine. My country is full of super patriotic and arrogant Ukrainians. They really have no shame.

Last edited 23 hours ago by Commit
penrose
penrose
Reply to  Commit
October 27, 2023

Now that is interesting information. But I don’t understand why they would be super patriotic if they ran. Americans headed for Canada during the Vietnam war but they were normally anti-war themselves. Do these escapees support the Zelensky Regime?

Commit
Commit
Reply to  penrose
October 27, 2023

Some of them are super patriotic, even organizing “Bandera parties” and shouting Slava Ukraine in our public transport. I think they are often kids of well connected people. Just like Netanyahu son in the USA doing patriotic podcasts.

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  penrose
October 27, 2023

I read a post on Telegram, Russian soldiers were encountering 14 and 15 year olds. They called them the new Hitler Youth. Not sure how many there were.

Carol
Carol
Reply to  Bonami1776
October 27, 2023

Yes I read the same thing. Once they realise they helped in destroying thier own country I wonder how they’ll feel about the Ukrainian government?

I’m amazed how easy it is to brainwash people, just look at the Germans.

penrose
penrose
October 26, 2023

The EU. To join you have to show that your Nation has at least one brain cell. That’s why it takes so long!

Carol
Carol
October 26, 2023

These aircraft carriers are sitting ducks. As soon as they launch a missile it’s Goodbye Vienna for the US and Israel.

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  Carol
October 27, 2023

And there is the question of whose sitting duck. The USS Liberty comes to mind.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
October 27, 2023

Ah yes, the ‘build-up’ of the US Navy in the Mediterranean. What a recipe for disaster. The Med is way too small for a navy with their collision track record. They can somehow manage to have collisions in the vast ocean of the Pacific, with giant cargo ships (what you couldn’t see it coming?). They manage to almost collide with each other in San Diego (very bad at parking, ‘it must be all the women they have in the US Navy now’ I can hear all the men saying). On June 17, 2017, shortly after 1:30 a.m., the USS Fitzgerald,… Read more »

American navy disaster.jpg
penrose
penrose
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
October 27, 2023

Perhaps the U.S. Navy’s newest warfare manuever is to crash into things. Demolition derby on the high seas. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

But I have fools tailgaiting me on a regular basis. All I would have to do is hit the brakes and kaboom, another insurance settlement. Oops, more whiplash, 100 grand would be nice. 🙂

Bart
Bart
October 27, 2023

Dance with me, I want be your partner…

Arlene
Arlene
October 27, 2023

Newsom is related to Pelosi, I think through marriage. That paves the way for him to be at the top of the ticket. Wonder if Nancy helped set up the meeting.

Diana
Diana
Reply to  Arlene
October 27, 2023

Newsom was Pelosi’s nephew. I say ‘was’ because both of them are dead and these are body doubles. I remember when Newsom got the wrong jab and was in a coma, Auntie Nancy was panicking and asking the WH press room to find someone to take his place. It was announced that Newsom was recovering in Mexico, but apparently the double was having plastic surgery.

David Rennie
David Rennie
October 27, 2023

God help us indeed, that lunatic Biden may start world war 3.

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  David Rennie
October 27, 2023

Well he certainly will have a lot of help. Bibi will do it if Biden doesn’t.

penrose
penrose
Reply to  David Rennie
October 27, 2023

Biden will do what his bosses tell him to do. His neocon handlers run the show. They are not stupid enough to let him actually make decisions. He probably has to request permission to use the bathroom.

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
October 27, 2023

Just tried to connect to you on youtube to give an upvote but I got a youtube refuses to connect message…never seen that before. Thoughts?

