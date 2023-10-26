US massive military buildup. Biden threatens Iran. EU visa for Russians to overthrow Putin. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The “railroad” is actually the IMEC project that India and Saudi Arabia are involved in. It depends on Israel’s ports being a major stop along this line. The project is meant to be a counter to China’s Belt & Road, and now it’s on hold because of Hamas. But this may be the main reason that Biden is all in with israel. His pet project depends on it.
Was this the project that Assad refused to let cross Syria and that was what prompted the US to start a ‘regime change’ invasion?
I don’t know if India was involved in that, but you may be right
In late 1945, the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) announced plans to construct the Trans-Arabian Pipe Line (TAPLINE) from Saudi Arabia to the Mediterranean. With US help, ARAMCO secured rights-of-way from Lebanon, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The Syrian right-of-way was stalled in parliament. In other words, Syria was the sole holdout for the lucrative oil pipeline. More importantly, Syria also had control of one of the main oil arteries of the Middle East, the pipeline which connected pro-western Iraq’s oilfields to Turkey. As early as 1949, this newly independent Arab republic was an important staging ground for the CIA’s earliest experiments… Read more »
Just saw your post, I just posted the same thought 🙂
If I had to choose between Joe Biden and Al Capone in the White House, it would be Capone hands down.
Gaven Newsome? I wouldn’t let him clean my bathroom. For free.
Pro Israel is a given for a Washington politician. Forget the House and Senate, AIPAC is the de facto American Government.
Are there any Ukrainian males between 16 and 60 left? What about women and children? Somebody must be there to push the Russians back to Moscow and make them surrender.
The young ones mostly escaped Ukraine. My country is full of super patriotic and arrogant Ukrainians. They really have no shame.
Now that is interesting information. But I don’t understand why they would be super patriotic if they ran. Americans headed for Canada during the Vietnam war but they were normally anti-war themselves. Do these escapees support the Zelensky Regime?
Some of them are super patriotic, even organizing “Bandera parties” and shouting Slava Ukraine in our public transport. I think they are often kids of well connected people. Just like Netanyahu son in the USA doing patriotic podcasts.
I read a post on Telegram, Russian soldiers were encountering 14 and 15 year olds. They called them the new Hitler Youth. Not sure how many there were.
Yes I read the same thing. Once they realise they helped in destroying thier own country I wonder how they’ll feel about the Ukrainian government?
I’m amazed how easy it is to brainwash people, just look at the Germans.
The EU. To join you have to show that your Nation has at least one brain cell. That’s why it takes so long!
These aircraft carriers are sitting ducks. As soon as they launch a missile it’s Goodbye Vienna for the US and Israel.
And there is the question of whose sitting duck. The USS Liberty comes to mind.
Ah yes, the ‘build-up’ of the US Navy in the Mediterranean. What a recipe for disaster. The Med is way too small for a navy with their collision track record. They can somehow manage to have collisions in the vast ocean of the Pacific, with giant cargo ships (what you couldn’t see it coming?). They manage to almost collide with each other in San Diego (very bad at parking, ‘it must be all the women they have in the US Navy now’ I can hear all the men saying). On June 17, 2017, shortly after 1:30 a.m., the USS Fitzgerald,… Read more »
Perhaps the U.S. Navy’s newest warfare manuever is to crash into things. Demolition derby on the high seas. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
But I have fools tailgaiting me on a regular basis. All I would have to do is hit the brakes and kaboom, another insurance settlement. Oops, more whiplash, 100 grand would be nice. 🙂
Dance with me, I want be your partner…
Newsom is related to Pelosi, I think through marriage. That paves the way for him to be at the top of the ticket. Wonder if Nancy helped set up the meeting.
Newsom was Pelosi’s nephew. I say ‘was’ because both of them are dead and these are body doubles. I remember when Newsom got the wrong jab and was in a coma, Auntie Nancy was panicking and asking the WH press room to find someone to take his place. It was announced that Newsom was recovering in Mexico, but apparently the double was having plastic surgery.
God help us indeed, that lunatic Biden may start world war 3.
Well he certainly will have a lot of help. Bibi will do it if Biden doesn’t.
Biden will do what his bosses tell him to do. His neocon handlers run the show. They are not stupid enough to let him actually make decisions. He probably has to request permission to use the bathroom.
Just tried to connect to you on youtube to give an upvote but I got a youtube refuses to connect message…never seen that before. Thoughts?