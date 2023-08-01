Do You Believe In Flying Saucers?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I’m not ashamed to admit I did. As recently as 1981! Well, maybe a bit later than that. When I say flying saucers I am referring specifically to spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin. The evidence for the existence of flying saucers is impressive, the quantity of evidence anyway, but the quality, that’s an entirely different matter.

The recent Congressional Hearings on flying saucers alluded to them as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, which although technically more accurate doesn’t have the same ring to it. Who would have heard of Phil Mogg if he’d been the frontman for a band called UAP instead of UFO? Seriously though, these hearings were an eye opener, but not for the reason most people would think. What they did demonstrate is that to a man and woman, the Democrats who attended find it far more credible that the Earth has been visited for decades or longer by an advanced civilisation from outer space than the idea that their President might be corrupt. This wasn’t just politeness, nor were the witnesses patronised; the reader is invited to compare some of the YouTube footage of these hearings with those of the hearings on the weaponisation of government, especially with the abrupt, dismissive, dishonest and outright insulting treatment of Matt Taibbi and most especially John Durham.

The term flying saucer dates to June 1947 when light aircraft pilot Kenneth Arnold claimed to have seen a group of them flying in formation. Arnold was making a short trip within Washington State; there is no reason to question his veracity, but honesty and accuracy are two entirely different things. Over the years, a number of prosaic explanations have been advanced for his sighting.

Early the following month, another incident became the stuff of legend when wreckage of a flying saucer was recovered at Roswell, New Mexico, although the authorities dismissed it as a weather balloon, but who can believe anything the American Government says? Roswell was the site of an American Air Force base; its most famous native was arguably John Denver, whose father was a pilot stationed there. Denver became a pilot himself and was killed when his light aircraft crashed in 1997. Although Roswell is closed, the legend lives on; it has been the subject of many fakes including film of at least one alien autopsy.

Less credible than even these types of hoaxes are the claims of “contactees”, the most notorious of whom was arguably George Adamski.

In 1981, UFO researcher Timothy Good was asked if he believed in flying saucers. I can’t remember if I asked the question or if someone else did, but I do remember his answer. He said he liked to keep an open mind, but not so open his brains fell out. Shortly they did, because he affirmed Adamski.

None of the witnesses who appeared before the UAP Committee claimed to have had experienced any kind of extraterrestrial contact, but with one exception they were all clearly honest. That exception was David Grusch, who claimed he had secondhand knowledge of the recovery of alien spacecraft and indeed of alien corpses which he could discuss only in a SCIF. Grusch certainly has impressive credentials, but so did Ted Gunderson.

What though of all these sightings by experienced pilots? Experienced pilots have been known to chase the planet Venus. Experienced pilots have been known to mistake high flying geese for UFOs, to mistake sundogs or even unusual cloud formations for them. Some of the manoeuvres claimed for flying saucers defy the laws of physics as we know them. What would happen to the body of a pilot if his craft accelerated from 0 to 1,000mph in a second or two, or stopped just as quickly?

There could be other explanations, of terrestrial origin; perhaps those that cannot be explained as mistaken interpretations of natural phenomena are caused by terrestrial technology, laser projections or some such, who knows? Phillip Klass published a number of books on flying saucers; although he died in 2005, his work has stood the test of time.

Some people have suggested these hearings are convenient distractions from Biden’s proven corruption; if they are, that is a bi-product because there is genuine interest in them. Government obsession with secrecy is clearly a driving force, but it should be remembered that the US Government has a wonderful Freedom Of Information Act which has real teeth and often delivers big time. No one should be concerned if Deep State apparatchiks want to play stupid games by covering up something that isn’t there when there are far more important things to investigate.

Leaving all that aside, what should we accept as proof that flying saucers are real? The simple answer is when one lands on the White House lawn, nothing less.

