DNC official wants Tucker Carlson fired

https://youtu.be/Q9qg-LeAF2M

DNC vice chair Michael Blake, invited on America’s Newsroom on Tuesday, attacked Fox News over Tucker Carlon’s opinion that Michelle Obama is the only figure who can unite the Democrats. “She’s not running. The core question is why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place? […] The reality is this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox still allow him to be here in the first place?”

For people interested in context, here’s what Carlson meant on that particular occasion. After being asked about the likelihood of Michelle Obama running, Blake answered “Not gonna happen,” then went back on the attack against Carlson. “He shouldn’t be on here at all.”

This type of discourse, very prevalent on the liberal and leftist side, is exactly what caused the counter-culture back in the day to be successful. Now, that same counter-culture and some of its most fervent supporters have become the new establishment, the new orthodoxy, who’s above criticism and wishes no opposition. Eliminating opinions we don’t agree with, firing people from their jobs because they expressed a divergent view to our own, deplatforming and shadow-banning… this ‘play style’ may work well short term, but long term it cannibalizes itself and collapses on its own weight and hypocrisy. You can’t win an argument if you bar debate from occurring, and you can’t have a real debate if you censor people’s ideas.

But the right is no stranger to this type of sophistry. The best example is the anti-semite smear campaign against Ilhan Omar, for making a politically incorrect [but factually correct] comment about Israel’s influence over US politics. The West used to cherish free expression, or rather, cherished to advertise this mythology – but now, both liberal and conservative, leftist and rightist are vying to impose their brand of accepted speech as the only form of tolerable expression. And while tories are shouting foul, because they’re getting censored, many among their ranks would love it if the situation were reversed. But returning to the issue at hand, since the DNC is so angry at Tucker Carlson and wants him off the air, that’s a clear sign he’s doing his job as a pressman.

