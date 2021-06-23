in Latest, Video

Digital yuan & removing Bitcoin gives China full control. Globalists monitor China’s progress

Agricultural Bank of China Reiterates Ban on Crypto: Report

A statement posted on its website citing guidance from the People’s Bank of China was subsequently deleted. The Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) affirmed its ban on crypto transactions, according to a now-deleted statement on its website, a translation of which was tweeted by Colin Wu on Monday.

Alex Christoforou

