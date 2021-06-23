Armenian elections give Pashinyan landslide win. Deeper ties with Russia promised
The Duran: Episode 1013
Armenian leader Pashinyan secures landslide victory in parliamentary elections – pledges to deepen ties with Russian-led blocs
Armenian leader Pashinyan secures landslide victory in parliamentary elections & pledges to deepen ties with Russian-led blocs
Acting Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared victory in the country’s snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday. His populist Civil Contract party received nearly 54% of the vote after all ballots were counted.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.