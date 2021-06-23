in Latest, Video

Armenian elections give Pashinyan landslide win. Deeper ties with Russia promised

Acting Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared victory in the country’s snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday. His populist Civil Contract party received nearly 54% of the vote after all ballots were counted.

