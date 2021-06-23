US-Russia Detente Already Ended? Days After Geneva Summit US Announces More Sanctions On Russia
News Topic 197
Approval of some US anti-Russian sanctions does not depend on US president, says Kremlin
Approval of some US anti-Russian sanctions does not depend on US president, says Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of possible new US sanctions against Russia, however, the approval of some of them does not depend on the will of the US president at this point, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. “We are aware of possible upcoming sanctions that have been codified.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.