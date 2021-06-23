Biden White House ditches Ukraine military project
The Duran: Episode 1014
White House freezes Ukraine military package that includes lethal weapons
Officials prepped $100 million worth of arms as Russia massed troops on the border, then put it on pause as the Biden-Putin summit approached.
But officials on the National Security Council ended up putting the proposal on hold after Russia announced it would draw down troops stationed near Ukraine and in the lead-up to President Joe Biden’s high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. One of the sources said the package is still intact, and could be sent to Ukraine quickly.
