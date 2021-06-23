in Latest, Video

Germany “to oppose” New Cold War with China; Mend Relations with Russia

FT interview: Armin Laschet on Merkel, the Greens and fiscal rules

https://www.ft.com/content/e3c3e517-2c5b-49d6-a566-0f6bd896f8fe

Armin Laschet, frontrunner to become Germany’s next chancellor, has warned of the dangers of a new cold war against China, agreeing with Angela Merkel that Beijing was as much a partner as a systemic rival. Laschet was speaking to the Financial Times after US president Joe Biden’s first official trip to Europe, which was dominated by warnings about the challenge China poses for the west.

Alexander Mercouris

