Digital Purge: Facebook Unpersons Alex Jones, Farrakhan And Others With Draconian Full-Content Ban

Facebook has unilaterally banned a handful controversial figures from its platform – while lumping conservative pundit Alex Jones, who has been criticized by white nationalists for not “naming the Jew” – in with documented anti-Semite Democrat ally, Louis Farrakhan.

The geniuses at Facebook really believe they won’t get accused of bias if they ban Farrakhan as well. But the fact that they consider a brazen anti-Semite and racist in any way comparable to classical liberals and populists like @PrisonPlanet just shows their bias even more. — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) May 2, 2019

On Thursday, the social media giant announced total bans on Farrakhan and Jones, along with Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, Paul Nehlen, and Louis Farrakhan – labeling them “extremists” and “dangerous.”

What’s more, anyone who shares Infowars content on Facebook also faces a permanent ban.

🚨Read my lips. This is WORSE than the usual sorts of bans. Facebook/Instagram:

"will remove ANY content containing Infowars videos, radio segments, or articles, and Facebook will remove any Groups set up to share Infowars content" That's TOO MUCH power to give Facebook. pic.twitter.com/YSPY5Xv4jh — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 2, 2019

This is the key point. Facebook will ban you for sharing Infowars links now, unless you're condemning them. It is openly punishing and rewarding users for their political opinions now. This is a formula for censoring not just websites and personalities, but their supporters too https://t.co/pNjGlbYAt9 — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) May 2, 2019

Watson, a former Infowars editor who recently launched his own website, Summit News, said that he was given no reason for the ban, and had not broken any rules.

Reports are true. I have been banned by Facebook. Was given no reason. I broke none of their rules. In an authoritarian society controlled by a handful of Silicon Valley giants, all dissent must be purged. Please visit https://t.co/4psjfSdF96 while it still exists. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

Russians buy a few Facebook ads. Leftists: This is horrendous! This is election meddling! Democracy is at stake! Facebook bans most of the people who helped get Trump elected. Leftists (and boomers): Hur dur muh private company can do what it likes. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

Facebook saying they banned @PrisonPlanet & Laura Loomer because they're "dangerous" is a lie. They know they're not. What they're really defining as dangerous is conservatism. This is why Facebook plans on also banning anyone who shares Infowars links. Their real target is YOU. — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 2, 2019

Loomer – who is also banned from Twitter, told The Wrap’s Jon Levine that she now lives in a “digital gulag,” adding “even though I am a Zionist and have dedicated my life to combatting Jew hatred, these Nazis in Silicon Valley banned me during Yom Hashoah with vile Jew haters like Louis Farrakhan and Paul Nehlen.”

Laura Loomer texts me this after her social media bans today: "What’s the point of life anymore? … I’d rather kill Myself than to let them take the victory lap."https://t.co/Z66gUcQLhT pic.twitter.com/w9LM0A1ZxG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 2, 2019

While the left has largely celebrated the bannings, the right – and anyone who cares about free speech regardless of politics, is outraged.

Social media networks need to be regulated as public utilities, as they have become essential to the life, business and well-being of the population. Its too dangerous for a handful of elites to decide who to unilaterally SILENCE from platforms essential to business & wellbeing — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) May 2, 2019

Also noteworthy is that several mainstream publications labeled Farrakhan as a “far-right” leader, despite the fact that he is a strong ally to the Democrats.

Hey @washingtonpost. Are you going to explain your correction here or nah? Last I checked Farrakhan is on your team. pic.twitter.com/FLiMjhR4FS — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 2, 2019

Notice that even @washingtonpost’s correction refuses to re-label Farrakhan as far-left. They simply go with "extremist" instead. Why is the media willing to label some folks far-right but unwilling to label others far-left? pic.twitter.com/OLAnvkgVVT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 2, 2019

What will end this war on divergent opinions?