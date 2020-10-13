Did the Ukrainian leadership save the “Wagnerites”?

Today we can say with confidence that Ukrainian intelligence is behind the arrest inBelarus of 33 Russians who were considered to be fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner.

A representative of the Ukrainian special services, who supervised the operation, said this in the program of the Pryamoy TV channel.

The purpose of the operation was to lure the “Wagnerians” who took part in the hostilities in the Donbass to the territory of Ukraine.

A representative of the special services with the callsign Bogdan spoke about the sense of the operation. It was developed according to the idea of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The recruitment of Russians to take part in the operation in Venezuela began. To ensure the legend, the group accepted not only those who fought in the Donbass.

“Everything was ready in advance. They would have landed at the Boryspil airport by plane. Additional levers were used, and the plane would land 100%”, Bogdan said. He assured of the readiness of the special services to land the plane with the Russians near Kiev.

The board with the Russians was supposed to take off from Belarus on July 24. However, at the suggestion of the head of the President’s office, Andrey Yermak, the operation was postponed until July 30. Therefore, the Russians bought new tickets and settled in a Minsk sanatorium. And the day before their departure, they were detained by the State security committee (SCC) of Belarus.

Initially, the SCC of Belarus accused the Russians of preparing provocations before the presidential elections. Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officials said that some of the detainees were suspected of participating in hostilities in eastern Ukraine and demanded their extradition. Kiev’s demand remained unanswered, and on August 14 Minsk dropped all charges from the detainees and handed them over to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently stated that Ukrainian and American intelligence services were behind the operation. In late August, the SSU confirmed its involvement in the operation.

The interviewed intelligence officer declared a betrayal by the country’s top leadership. “We have a ‘rat’ sitting on the highest leadership of the state. Such ahuge “rat”, clearly with the ability to call someone there and tell them about it”, Bogdan said. According to him, after the failure of the special operation, a number of representatives of the Ukrainian special services were dismissed, and criminal cases were initiated against them.

A number of journalists, in particular, the editor-in-chief of the Censor.net portal Yuri Butusov, as well as the agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Yevgeny Shevchenko, directly accuse the head of the President’s office Andrey Yermak of treason.

