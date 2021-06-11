Developer of CDC Vaccine Tracking System DIED After COVID-19 Injections

by The COVID Blog

Joel Kallman, the 54-year-old Oracle APEX software developer who designed the CDC vaccine tracking system, is dead two months after the first experimental mRNA shot.

Jovita Moore, an Atlanta news anchor, developed two brain tumors 12 days after second experimental Pfizer mRNA injection.

Lisa Shaw, a 44-year-old BBC Radio voice, died in the hospital after suffering blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca shot.

Lisa Stonehouse, a 52-year-old Canadian woman, developed blood clots in brain and was dead 12 days after the AstraZeneca shot.

Lynnae Erick, a 50-year-old Canadian woman is dead seven days after the experimental Pfizer mRNA injection.

Jennifer Gibson, a Canadian woman, develops Bell’s Palsy two weeks after the AstraZeneca shot.

You probably did not see these stories in your local news, or if you did, they probably conveniently failed to mention they received a COVID-19 injection prior to their death, so we bring their stories to the public in our continuing coverage of death and destruction following the COVID-19 bioweapon injections.

Mr. Joel Kallman started his career at Oracle in 1996. He was the Senior Director and Vice President of Software Development for the company’s Server Technologies Division. He led the team that created Oracle APEX, an app development platform that streamlines processes by eliminating complex coding and utilizing simple computing architecture.

The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) teamed up with Oracle APEX, under Mr. Kallman’s leadership, to create the v-safe After Vaccine Health Checker. V-Safe is a “smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC says in its literature that it calls people who report serious side effects via v-safe and fills out VAERS reports for said people.

All v-safe data are administered and stored on Oracle servers. Becker’s Health IT reported security risks with v-safe back in December. It’s unclear how many Americans are enrolled in the v-safe program. But the CDC reported that 1.6 million people enrolled as of January 13, 2021. A May 4 press release indicated that the system has over 100 million records.

Joel Kallman Coincidental, Ironic Death

Mr. Kallman received his first injection of experimental mRNA on March 26, according to his Twitter page. It’s unclear whether it was Pfizer or Moderna. He praised his team for creating v-safe in the tweet.

The Oracle APEX Twitter account retweeted Mr. Kallman two days later, further gloating about how they created the v-safe platform.

Mr. Kallman tweeted or re-tweeted someone just five more times, with his last tweet appearing on March 29. He completely vanished thereafter.

Mr. Kallman averaged 44 tweets per month since June 2020, with a low of 13 in August and a high of 64 in October, according to Social Blade. He averaged 50 likes per month in that same time period. He had -1 tweet and -4 likes in April 2021. Thus his disappearance is unusual as it relates to his normal social media activity levels.

The Moderna experimental mRNA shot requires a second dose 28 days after the first. Pfizer experimental mRNA calls for a second dose after 21 days.

That means the second injection would have come between April 17 and April 24. So-called “full immunity” would then be on May 24 at the latest.

Mr. Kallman passed away on May 25. He is survived by his wife of 27 years and their 16-year-old son.

Let The Deflection Begin

Oracle APEX tweeted on May 27 that Mr. Kallman “passed away from COVID-19.”

That excuse presents several problems for the entire COVID-19 agenda.

First, they are once again admitting the obvious – that these experimental mRNA shots neither prevent COVID-19, nor mitigate its symptoms.

Second, why are they just now “announcing” his COVID-19 diagnosis? Throughout 2020 and 2021, announcing positive and negative COVID-19 cases for both prominent and semi-prominent people is modus operandi, almost as important as announcing weddings and child birth.

Further, all so-called COVID-19 deaths are questionable. The average U.S. COVID-19 death had an average of four comorbidities listed on the death certificate, according to the CDC. Only 5% of U.S. COVID-19 deaths were solely COVID-19. There is also peer-reviewed data proving that the CDC massively inflates both COVID-19 deaths and cases.

What’s happening here is the new modus operandi since issuance of all the emergency use authorizations for experimental mRNA and DNA viral vector injections.

If someone got shot five times in the back and had a piano dropped on their head, but tested positive for COVID-19 two months earlier, they died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Now if someone receives one of these lethal injections two months prior, the cause of death is anything except Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, et al.

That is where we’re at.

Jovita Moore: Atlanta News Anchor Develops Two Brain Tumors 12 Days After Second Experimental Pfizer MRNA Injection, Still Recovering From Surgery

ATLANTA — A 52-year-old new anchor is still recovering from a condition that mainstream media and her fans are dismissing as pure coincidence.

Ms. Jovita Moore is the evening news anchor for WSB-TV Channel 2 News in Atlanta. She’s worked at the station since 1998 and has held the evening anchor position since 2012.

Ms. Moore received the second dose of experimental Pfizer mRNA on April 2, according to her Facebook page. Her Facebook post that day is full of sad, dramatic irony.

She said that she wants to lead by example and help those who are undecided make their decisions about the shots. Ms. Moore also said she will be outside again in 10 days when she’s “fully vaxxed.”

She also said she is excited about hanging out with fellow “vaxxed” friends, but will still wear masks out on public.

Left is the second shot from April 2. Right is the first shot in March.

Less Than Two Weeks Later

Things quickly spiraled downward from there. Ms. Moore told her Channel 2 co-anchor Justin Farmer that she was suffering from headaches on Monday, April 12.

She told the news station that she was suddenly “forgetful, disoriented and just not feeling like myself.” She reported almost losing consciousness and passing out at a grocery store later that evening.

Doctors performed an MRI on Tuesday, April 13 and found two tumors in her brain. She described them as “masses.”

She underwent brain surgery on Friday, April 15. Ms. Moore was discharged from the hospital on or around April 30. Doctors gave her a recovery time of eight to ten weeks after surgery. If that’s the case, she should return to work at the beginning of July.

Ms. Moore posted a family photo to Instagram on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9 and thanked everyone for their well wishes. All of her social media accounts have been silent since that time. There have been no further updates from Channel 2 either.

None of the mainstream media outlets that have covered this story mention the experimental mRNA shots at all.

Read about all the cases at the covid 19 blog

Referral link

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report