Despite the Assistance of Notes, Joe Biden Repeats Himself Three Times in Less Than One Minute (VIDEO)

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

Despite the assistance of notes, 77-year-old Joe Biden repeated himself three times in less than one minute during a virtual town hall hosted by “The Shade Room” on Thursday.

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason for the protest,” Biden said.

He said it again.

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason for the protest in the first place.”

Then he repeated himself for the third time.

“But tomorrow night what I worry about is you and many others will be out there protesting legitimately for change, but we can’t allow the protesting to overshadow the purpose of the protest.”

Got it?

