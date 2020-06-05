Has Sweden’s COVID-19 Strategy Backfired?

…figures show Sweden’s per capita death rate being the highest worldwide in the seven days…
Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, has acknowledged that too many people have died in the country due to COVID-19. Tegnell was key in developing Sweden’s more relaxed strategy which saw bars, shops, cafes and gyms remain open while the rest of Europe locked down, which he criticised as being unsustainable.
Some restrictions were indeed imposed in Sweden with schools closing for over-16s but, as Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, the public were generally trusted to remain responsible and carry out physical distancing without government enforcement.
During a radio interview, Tegnell said that:
“if we were to encounter the same disease again, knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would settle on doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done.”
His comments come as figures show Sweden’s per capita death rate being the highest worldwide in the seven days to June 02.
The government has now given in to opposition pressure and said it will launch an investigation into how COVID-19 was handled.
So how does Sweden’s more relaxed approach to the pandemic compare with neighbouring countries?
My take is that we the Swedes highly appreciate that we have had a fairly open society. Still a lot at small business are severely hurt – here too. The similar situation here as in many places, elderly and weak people dies from a strong flu. Many elderly people have been mistreated here is seems – looked down in residential homes “care” isolated in from families and served many times by people immigrated – perhaps less trained in hygiene etc. It seems more like Sweds need to be bashed for not having obeyed the “script”