Has Sweden’s COVID-19 Strategy Backfired?

…figures show Sweden’s per capita death rate being the highest worldwide in the seven days…

Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, has acknowledged that too many people have died in the country due to COVID-19. Tegnell was key in developing Sweden’s more relaxed strategy which saw bars, shops, cafes and gyms remain open while the rest of Europe locked down, which he criticised as being unsustainable.

Some restrictions were indeed imposed in Sweden with schools closing for over-16s but, as Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, the public were generally trusted to remain responsible and carry out physical distancing without government enforcement.

During a radio interview, Tegnell said that:

“if we were to encounter the same disease again, knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would settle on doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done.”

His comments come as figures show Sweden’s per capita death rate being the highest worldwide in the seven days to June 02.

The government has now given in to opposition pressure and said it will launch an investigation into how COVID-19 was handled.

So how does Sweden’s more relaxed approach to the pandemic compare with neighbouring countries?

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/has-swedens-covid-19-strategy-backfired

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report