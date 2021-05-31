Denmark helped U.S. NSA spy on Merkel & EU leaders
****News Topic 425*****
Denmark helped NSA spy on Merkel & other European leaders, new reports reveal, as Snowden says Biden was ‘deeply involved’
Denmark helped NSA spy on Merkel & other European leaders, new reports reveal, as Snowden says Biden was ‘deeply involved’
The US National Intelligence Agency received support from Denmark in spying on European politicians, according to a new joint media report, something President Joe Biden is well-informed to answer for, says Edward Snowden.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Meanwhile in the UK:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-31st-may-2021