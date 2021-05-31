Cutting Through Anti-Chinese Psy Ops

During this episode of Thought and Conduct, I had the opportunity to discuss the content of my recent report “Beijing, the Five Eyes or Something Else? Who’s Behind the Pandemic?”
Among the many questions we tackled were: Who was responsible for the laboratory-created product released into the world during the final months of 2019? How and Why is China being set up as a scapegoat? Why have both China and the USA as sovereign nation states been equally targetted for depopulation and annihilation by the forces of a financier oligarchy that have been trying to impose a world unipolar order for hundreds of years? What does Kissinger’s 1974 NSSM-200 report have to do with any of this?
