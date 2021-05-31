in Latest, Video

Is Greece planning to recognise Kosovo? Macron preparing deal for Serbia

The Duran: Episode 988

Problems in Greek-Serbian relations over Kosovo?

“Greece assures us that it will not recognise Kosovo,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in a televised interview on Wednesday, sparking talks on Greece recognising Kosovo. The rumors are not new, as information has been circulating from Pristina for the past two months that Greece is ready to recognise Kosovo’s independence from Serbia.

