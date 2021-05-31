Is Greece planning to recognise Kosovo? Macron preparing deal for Serbia
The Duran: Episode 988
Problems in Greek-Serbian relations over Kosovo?
Problems in Greek-Serbian relations over Kosovo? – Greek City Times
“Greece assures us that it will not recognise Kosovo,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in a televised interview on Wednesday, sparking talks on Greece recognising Kosovo. The rumors are not new, as information has been circulating from Pristina for the past two months that Greece is ready to recognise Kosovo’s independence from Serbia.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.