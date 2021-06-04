Denmark bans Russian fans from EURO football match, citing health restrictions
Denmark rejects calls to lift travel ban for Russian fans at Euro 2020, says restrictions not politically motivated
Denmark will not grant any exemptions for Russian football fans hoping to watch their team play in Copenhagen at the European Championship this summer, UEFA has confirmed. Copenhagen is among the 11 host cities for the pan-continental Euro 2020 tournament, where the city’s Parken Stadium will be the venue for four matches, including the Group B meeting between Denmark and Russia on June 21.
