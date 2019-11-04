Denmark approves Nord Stream 2. Germany & Russia control energy supplies to EU (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Denmark decision to remove its blocking of the Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline through Germany and into Europe.
Denmark has given the green light for the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to pass through its waters. Copenhagen’s delay in granting permission has been the main hurdle to completing the project on time.
“The Danish Energy Agency has granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea,” the agency said in a press release.
It explained that the permit was granted in accordance with Denmark’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
“Denmark is obliged to allow the construction of transit pipelines with respect to resources and the environment and if necessary to assign the route where such pipelines should be laid,” it said.
The agency said it concluded that “the southeastern route on the continental shelf is preferable to the northwestern route” as it is the shortest one. It provides the “least risk and impact from an environmental and safety perspective and therefore is the preferable choice.”
The undersea pipeline, designed to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany and other European customers, is set to be finished by the end of the year. The offshore and land sections of the pipeline were connected on the German side last year and a receiving terminal is currently under construction there. Russia has finished laying nearly two thirds of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.
The project has only needed approval from Danish authorities; other countries on the route of the pipeline – Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany – have long-since approved it.
The pipeline’s construction has been criticized by the US administration which attempted to derail the project in order to boost sales of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.
All is well that ends well.
It’s never a good idea to put all your eggs in one basket.
I don’t think Moscow will pull the plug on the Ukraine route. It really serves no interest for them.
Ru shipped more gas last year through Ukraine than the new pipes can accommodate, so of course they’ll continue. If I were them, I’d sell on spot basis at the Ru/Ua border and throw the whole headache of working with Kiev to the EU.
Pure speculation but somehow, they all ring true:
Denmark was patiently waiting for Ukraine to forge a gas contract with Ru but the Ukies are such a pig-headed bunch that the Danes finally gave up. Besides, Trump seizing Syria’s oil sort of turned them sour on US demands, with thoughts of “there but for the grace of God goes Greenland” echoing between their ears.
I think that red line that Ru drew was the clincher though; “OK time’s up. Keep Insisting on no decision and tomorrow we start the northern route around you.”