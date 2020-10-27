Dems claim Biden meant George Lopez (the comedian) not George Bush

*****News Topic 119*****
GOP accuses Joe Biden of confusing his opponent after ‘George’ comment.Observers hit back by pointing out that Biden was likely referring to his interviewer, comedian George Lopez
GOP accuses Joe Biden of confusing his opponent after ‘George’ comment
Republicans on Monday accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of confusing President Trump’s name during an interview — though observers hit back by pointing out that Biden may have been referring to his interviewer, comedian George Lopez.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.