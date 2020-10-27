in Latest, Video

Dems claim Biden meant George Lopez (the comedian) not George Bush

100 Views

*****News Topic 119*****

GOP accuses Joe Biden of confusing his opponent after ‘George’ comment.Observers hit back by pointing out that Biden was likely referring to his interviewer, comedian George Lopez 

GOP accuses Joe Biden of confusing his opponent after ‘George’ comment

Republicans on Monday accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of confusing President Trump’s name during an interview — though observers hit back by pointing out that Biden may have been referring to his interviewer, comedian George Lopez.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouGeorge BushBidenGeorge Lopez

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett. WaPo & woke left blame Senator Feinstein

Steve Bannon takes on the Democrats and China