Democrat Operatives Launch ‘Committee to Draft Michelle Obama’ for VP

A newly-launched committee called “Draft Michelle Obama” is pushing for Joe Biden to select the former first lady as his running mate.

“Joe Biden has said he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate ‘in a heartbeat.’ The aim of this campaign is to build on the substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice-presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump,” the group said in a statement released Monday.

The statement adds: “The Committee to Draft Michelle Obama firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring. However strongly we support Ms. Obama as Vice President Biden’s running mate, we will transfer our resolve to whoever joins the ticket to defeat the most dangerous incumbent in the history of our nation.”

The group, which filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in late April, is supported by Democratic fundraisers Nadine Hack and Mack Wilbourn, spokesperson Drew Zuckerman told The Hill.

Biden has said he would undoubtedly pick Obama to be his running mate, affirming in an April interview that he would “take her in a heartbeat.”

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” the former vice president told CBS Pittsburgh.

Days later, former second lady Jill Biden echoed her husband’s praise of Obama, stating that she would make a “wonderful” vice president.

Though Democrats think Obama would boost lagging enthusiasm plaguing Biden’s candidacy, members of the former first lady’s circle say the move will never happen. Former White House official Valerie Jarrett recently poured cold water on the idea, saying there is “no chance” she would agree to run.

“The reason why I’m being so unequivocal is that there just simply has never been a time when she’s expressed an interest in running for office,” Jarrett told The Hill. “She’s not demurring here. She’s not being hard to get. She doesn’t want the job.”

The Biden campaign is currently vetting several women as potential running mates, including failed White House candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Also under consideration are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and progressive activist Stacy Abrams (D). A recently released CBS News/YouGov poll found a majority of Democrats want Biden to consider Warren as his vice presidential pick.

