Czech President Zeman Rejects Intelligence Assessment Russia Involved in 2014 Explosions
Czech politics in crisis over 2014 ammo depot explosions as President Zeman refuses to accept intelligence reports blaming Russia
The Czech Republic’s internal spat over the 2014 ammunition depot explosions shows no signs of calming down, with President Milos Zeman refusing to accept Prague’s security service’s conclusions that Russia is to blame. The dispute has now become so intense that both the country’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Minister of Justice Marie Benesova have gone on the attack against Zeman.
