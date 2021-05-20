Erdogan lashes out at Biden for arms sale to Israel
“Blood On Your Hands”: Erdogan Issues Worst Rebuke To Biden Since Taking Office
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday blasted the Joe Biden administration for standing idly by while the civilian body count piles up in Gaza after one week of unrelenting Israeli airstrikes. And even more than this Turkey is outraged over new reports that Biden approved a $735 million dollar weapons sale from the United States to Israel.
