in Latest, Video

Erdogan lashes out at Biden for arms sale to Israel

65 Views 3 Votes

Erdogan lashes out at Biden for arms sale to Israel
The Duran: Episode 977

“Blood On Your Hands”: Erdogan Issues Worst Rebuke To Biden Since Taking Office

“Blood On Your Hands”: Erdogan Issues Worst Rebuke To Biden Since Taking Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday blasted the Joe Biden administration for standing idly by while the civilian body count piles up in Gaza after one week of unrelenting Israeli airstrikes. And even more than this Turkey is outraged over new reports that Biden approved a $735 million dollar weapons sale from the United States to Israel.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Czech President Zeman Rejects Intelligence Assessment Russia Involved in 2014 Explosions

Beijing, the Five Eyes or Something Else? Who’s to Blame for the COVID Pandemic?