Cybersecurity has never been more important to Russian companies

As the digital world and the commercial realm of bricks and mortar industry inexorably grow together through e-Commerce as well as the many paths opened via blockchain, the responsibilities of business management are rapidly changing through this evolution.

Published

4 hours ago

on

91 Views

Russia has only recently finally codified and set out standards for corporate governance, transparency and paths to market trust. These past several years has also added a further fast developing area of concern, which is cyber risk, that today has become a major board responsibility and issue for both public and private companies.

Serving on and advising several Russian boards of directors over the years this has become ever more urgent, especially in the boardrooms. Business risk(s) are obviously a key factor to try to manage wherever on the planet one does business. One clear indication of how seriously this is taken is the rapid growth of budget allocations specific to getting a managed grip on cyber risks and cyber security.

Some companies place these responsibilities in the hands of risk management departments or similar, usually within the purview of an IT department, and that box was thereby ticked for better or for worse. Others push money at the challenge by retaining the services of a Dr. Web, Kaspersky, the Secret Studio and similar. Others may buy all sorts of cyber insurance mistakenly believing this will keep risks at bay, as insurers should/will recommend actions needed to qualify for comprehensive cover. The easy attitudes have changed, and ticking boxes, like passing the buck, will no longer suffice.

One of the challenges, among several, is the distance and differences in the understanding of the digital world and its language as opposed to the understanding of business, industry and the language of commerce. It was and to varying degrees still is a digital cultural divide at the general management and board level. With the blockchain and outgrowth applications in Fintech and elsewhere firmly gaining broad acceptance, the blending of these cultures is inevitable.

I have witnessed a real core change in the attitudes of Russian boards concerning cybersecurity and the increasing responsibility many directors are taking in addressing this area. Despite the reputation Russia has of being “hacker heaven” and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, or alter foreign national elections. The fact is that cyber risks affect Russian businesses every bit as much as business in every corner of the world. These are equal opportunity risks knowing no national borders, or geopolitical dissonances as these threats are globally equal.

The development of means and measures to confront cyber risks in many businesses throughout Russia have been mixed at best, just like the rest of the world. Some are now at the cutting edge of cybersecurity, and some are still avoiding the issue aside from tasking IT departments to “handle it”.

For any company anywhere in the world cyber-risks are the same, and the threats do not come from some shadowy “evil empire”, but across the entire digital realm of the planet in equal measure. The juicier and more developed the target, the more hungry and aggressive are the risks, be it in Silicon Valley, Vladivostok, Dubai, Beijing or Durban. Like in any other risk sphere, the lower the fruit, the easier the target of opportunity.

Some of the better-prepared boards here have taken some proactive steps, which may be of interest to overview and I have attempted to collect them into a narrative. These observations are nothing more than applied common sense, not rocket science. Many of these positions have become part of the operational fabric of several companies, both public and private in Russia, and globally as well. What makes them valuable is that they are now being woven into the mindsets and views of more and more personnel, their management and boards of directors.

Several boards have prioritized into their operational mandates the task of identifying those key assets that may be open to cyber-attack, which cyber risks to avoid, accept, or simply observe, and to develop specific plans associated with each approach.

The corporate culture of many boards has changed to view cybersecurity as a strategic and managerial issue and to hold management accountable for recommending and implementing overall cyber-risk management strategy and polices. This had led to concepts and policies of defensive response, and then intelligently adapting by continually gathering updated intelligence in this fast changing risk environment.

There is a far greater emphasis undertaken by the board and management to understand the company’s exposure to third-party linkages and vendors. This in many cases has been shown to be a poorly secured backdoor.

Most importantly, quite a few are actively budgeting to augment the development of a corporate and HR culture that places a high value on cybersecurity, and educating all employees in this risk reality.

The one thing shareholders remember when it comes to a cyber crisis and the subsequent board/management judgement calls is the outcome achieved. A positive outcome is usually the result of a well- considered, disciplined process that demonstrates responsible planning and a commitment to creating and implementing corrective results. Therefore, CYA does play an incentive role in this area.

Board meetings have become a vital time for corporate directors to reassess how they exercise their governance responsibilities with regard to the management of cybersecurity risk. In today’s global cyber minefield, it is essential that boards of directors not just monitor performance, but reward through incentives excellence achieved in this area.

Boards must lead by defining to management their vision and behavior for cybersecurity and then clearly demonstrate the priority the organization places upon strict adherence. After all, a risk culture gathers all aspects of risk-taking and risk management together through shared corporate values, beliefs, and attitudes.

Cybersecurity is no exception; establishing a strong cybersecurity culture is an essential component of any program, given that the vast majority of cyber risk can be initially traced to people and related behaviors, not technology. There are no offensive strategies in cybersecurity, only defensive ones.

The reality is that most employees are not interested in their personal digital security, much less that of their company. In consequence, changing a company’s culture to strengthen security is especially difficult and requires a top to bottom commitment “with teeth” to keep pace with evolving threats. Historically, anything to do with IT security was kept separate from users by IT teams. Little wonder that users show no or little interest in the company’s digital security.

The simple fact of the cyber risk issue is that the employees/users should be the first line of defense. They are the ones who create and handle the information, and they are in the best position to understand its value. Boards of directors worldwide, not only in Russia are more frequently demanding that management develop interactive training and accountability programs that work with users. In some cases, modern game based training is used and can then monitor how staff apply this training to help transform a company’s culture into one where cybersecurity is in everybody’s interests to enhance.

Without a strong risk culture, even the best cybersecurity management framework would be vulnerable to weaknesses and failures. Given the continuously changing and quickly evolving cyber environment, engendering a strong cyber risk culture provides employees with principles and values to guide activities while policies are still in the process of being drafted or updated. It also strongly narrows the divide between analog and digital thinking, which yields benefits to users on a personal level as well.

No longer is it a question of whether a company will be attacked but more a question of when this will happen, and how a company is going to prevent it or at least control damage. Smart network surveillance, early warning indicators, multiple layers of defense, and lessons from past events are all critical components of cyber resilience. When things go wrong, whether in a major or minor way, the ability to quickly identify and respond to a problem will determine the company’s ultimate recovery and ability to continue conducting business.

Comments

DRAIN THE SWAMP: What Trump’s 32-point plan actually looks like

President Trump follows detailed and specific 32-point plan to streamline government, get rid of wasteful expenditures, and drain the swamp
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 10, 2018

By

One of the campaign promises that President Trump made was to do what he called “draining the swamp”, that is, to get rid of the massive over-regulation, bureaucracy and overlapping organizational agencies in Washington D.C.

While this gets varying levels of attention or criticism from the media and politicians in D.C., it is usually not a clearly explored topic as to HOW he is doing this, or if there is any sense of structure. The media tends to portray Trump as a swaggering ignorant teenager, or bully that breaks things and has no idea what he is doing.

But this is a skewed perception. The Washington Examiner offers some concrete information in their article today “Under New Management: Trump’s “Fresh Eyes’ sparks massive federal reform:”

President Trump is taking charge of his administration’s effort to reform the federal government and workforce, the biggest demonstration yet that Washington is under new management.

Aides describe the president as personally invested in the 32-point plan to shake the bureaucracy out of a 1950s model based on secretarial pools.

“So much of the ability to drive change requires a fresh perspective,” said Margaret Weichert, an author of the recently announced reform blueprint and deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget.

“It’s frequently why I, as a management consultant, was brought into an organization to consult on issues like this because fresh eyes and people who don’t have a stake in the status quo very often can see things differently than the people who are of that organization or institution. And that was a major theme in the last election, that people were effectively hiring a businessman to try to change business as usual in Washington,” she said in an interview.

This Organizational Chart is one of the tools being examined and used for this work:

Screen Shot 2018-07-09 at 8.56.26 AM.png

As is the case in any business undergoing a reorganization (the working world’s equivalent of swamp-draining), there is much resistance expected. The President’s team expects this and they are prepared for a “knock down, drag-out” fights with the bureaucrats, lawmakers and federal employee unions that permeate government agencies. However, the approach the Trump team uses is much the same as he used in business – to set the overall goals, to promote them, and then to let the project participants bring their ideas forward for how to execute the project.

The Washington Examiner piece continues:

One business practice used in drawing up the reform plan was keeping the proposals broad and welcoming outside ideas, she said.

“Very often good ideas literally die in committee because if you have a single proposal the people who are invested in the status quo start picking at it, and picking at it and picking at it and then what’s left isn’t even worth pursuing,” Weichert explained.

Another tactic is selling it, and that means describing how poorly the current federal structure works. She and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, for example, are armed with silly stories of how Washington works, such as how chickens are regulated by the Agriculture Department, but eggs by the Food and Drug Administration, or how salmon are regulated differently if they are in the ocean or river.

“We are serious about top down change. It cannot all happen at once, it can’t certainly happen by fiat, but when you look at where we are at in 2018 two decades into the 21st century and you pair that with a bureaucratic infrastructure that was very well aligned to the needs of the post-World War II era, it’s so clear there’s a mismatch,” said Weichert, adding, “If now isn’t the time to get traction on this, I don’t know when is. We have to get serious about making change happen.”

Legislation has already been introduced to begin making Trump’s reforms, headlined by a plan to revamp the federal workforce, reform IT and add automation, and combine the Education and Labor departments so that schools can focus more on filling the nation’s skills gap like some European school systems do.

Like getting a skyscraper built in Manhattan, aides said that Trump is in it for the long haul.

“If we can prove that we can do this,” said Weichert, “that will give energy to work on more of these proposals in a consistent, ongoing way.”

OPCW CERTIFIED: Chemical weapons “attack” in Douma, Syria was ISIS/White Helmets false flag (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 49.
Alex Christoforou

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 9, 2018

By

The OPCW issued an interim report that states no traces of any nerve agents have been found at the site of a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma.

The report noted that several chlorine compounds were detected, but those compounds are commonly found in industrial areas and often times are byproducts of water purification systems. The interim OPCW document said “various chlorinated organic chemicals were found in samples” from two locations in the Damascus suburb of Douma, which were examined by specialists from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The report confirmed the absence of any traces of nerve agents, such as sarin, at the site.

The conclusion…another false flag has been exposed. And to think that the White Helmets, the jihadist “first responder” group that staged this entire “chemical weapons attack” in Douma, almost successfully pushed a war between Russia and the United States.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss OPCW findings and how the report vindicates Assad and Russia while completely embarrassing US war hawks and their mainstream media mouthpieces that pushed for all out conflict in Syria over what is now clearly a false flag orchestrated by ISIS/White Helmet jihadists.

Via RT

Technical notes in the OPCW report specify that one of its laboratories found traces of dichloroacetic acid, trichloroacetic acid, chloral hydrate, trichlorophenol and chlorophenol in some of the samples. Some of these chemicals, such as dichloroacetic acid and chloral hydrate, are known byproducts of water purification. Another OPCW laboratory only reported finding “no CWC-scheduled chemicals,” meaning nothing that was banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The OPCW sent a fact-finding mission to Douma in April, around a week after the alleged incident. During the same month, Russia said that chlorine containers from Germany, which apparently belonged to militants, were found in the liberated parts of Douma.

Later, the Russian military found an entire laboratory operated by militants in central Douma, which was capable of producing chemical weapons. The lab had some sophisticated equipment, including an industrial chemical reactor, which was apparently used by the militants to create toxic agents. The footage, taken by Russian journalists inside the facility, also showed vast stockpiles of various chemicals, some of which were produced in Germany, as well as empty mortar shells that can be filled with poisonous substances.

The purported chemical incident in Douma allegedly took place on April 7. A week later, Washington and its allies launched a massive retaliatory missile strike against Syria, without waiting for the OPCW to start its investigation of the incident.

The OPCW report comes about a week after the OPCW was granted authority not only to investigate whether any alleged chemical attack took place, but also to assign blame for them. Moscow then warned that the move that actually drove a wedge between some key OPCW members could lead to a situation, which the chemical watchdog would be used as a political tool.

The fact that no chemical weapons, sarin gas or nerve agents were found in Douma did not stop the fake news mainstream media from flat out lying about the OPCW’s preliminary findings.

Via Moon of Alabama

Some mainstream media are outright lying about the OPCW report on the alleged ‘chemical attack’ in Douma.

The Washington Post writes:

[A] global watchdog concluded that chlorine was indeed used in the city of Douma a day before rebel forces surrendered there.

In an interim report released Friday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said its inspectors had discovered traces of “various chlorinated organic chemicals” across two sites it inspected.

The OPCW did not conclude at all that “chlorine was indeed used”. It found some chemical compounds which have chlorine, carbon and hydrogen in various configurations as their main elements. There are hundreds if not thousands of “chlorinated organic chemicals”. A plastic pipe made from polyvenylchlorid (PVC = (C2H3Cl)n) is made of the same elements. One could call it a “chlorinated organic chemical”. Burning something made of PVC will releases various compounds many of which will themselves be “chlorinated organic chemicals”. But finding residues of a burned plastic pipe or isolation in a home does not mean that chlorine gas was used in that place. Several of the compounds the OPCW found result from using chlorine to disinfect water. They can be found within the chlorinated water and about anywhere where chlorinated water was used.

The BBC made a similar ‘mistake’. It headlined “Syria war: Douma attack was chlorine gas – watchdog”.

It took extensive social-media outrage and several hours for the BBC to correct its ‘mistake’. It now headlines: Syria war: ‘Possible chlorine’ at Douma attack site – watchdog. That is better but still a lie. Nowhere do the OPCW report or its Technical Statement (pdf) use the expression ‘possible chlorine’. No editorial note was added by the BBC to reveal that the original dispatch was changed.

The Daily Beast headlines: Watchdog: Chlorine Was Used in Syria’s Chemical Attack

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons determined that chlorine was used in the chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma, but found no evidence that nerve agents were involved.

That is an outright lie. The OPCW report does not say that chlorine was used. It mentions chlorine only twice and only in relation to previous incidents.

The Independent, AlJazeerah, the Australian ABC News and others offer the same lie to their readers.

A possible reason why so many outlets made this ‘mistake’ is the British news agency Reuters which first distributed this false claim:

Reuters has since changed the headline and text of that item from “chlorine” to “chlorinated chemicals” but attached no note of that change. Moreover it does not explain that “chlorinated chemicals” will be found about anywhere.

It is doubtful that these ‘mistakes’ were made out of sloppiness. The writers likely intend to create the false impression that Syria was responsible for a ‘chemical attack’ that did not happen. They would otherwise have to expose the lies they published and told about the incident:

Senior US officials expressed confidence Saturday that both chlorine and sarin gas were used in Syria’s alleged chemical weapons attack on the Damascus enclave of Douma last week — a conclusion that went a step further than Vice President Mike Pence did in his remarks earlier Saturday. They would further have to explain that the U.S., France and the UK illegally launched a large cruise missile attack on Syria without any reason.

America bombs, Europe gets the refugees

The US Government (with France and a few other US allies) bombs Libya, Syria, etc.; and the US regime refuses to accept any of the resulting refugees — the burdens from which are now breaking the EU, and the EU is sinking in economic competition against America’s international corporations.
Eric Zuesse

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 9, 2018

By

America’s corporations remain blithely unscathed by not only the refugees that are breaking up the EU, but also by the EU’s economic sanctions against Russia, Iran, and other allies of governments that the US regime is trying to overthrow in its constant invasions and coups.

The US Government makes proclamations such as “Assad must go!” — but by what right is the US Government involved, at all, in determining whom the leaders in Syria will be? Syria never invaded the US In fact, Syria never invaded anywhere (except, maybe, Israel, in order to respond against Israel’s invasions). Furthermore, all polling, even by Western pollsters, shows that Bashar al-Assad would easily win any free and fair election in Syria.

The US Government claims to support democracy, but it does the exact opposite whenever they want to get rid of a Government that is determined to protect that nation’s sovereignty over its own national territory, instead of to yield it to the US regime, or to any other foreigners. The US regime has virtually destroyed the United Nations.

The US regime even refuses to provide restitution to Syria for its bombings, and for its arming and training of the jihadists — the fundamentalist Sunni mercenaries recruited from around the world — who are the US regime’s “boots on the ground” trying to overthrow Syria’s Government. Al Qaeda has led the dozens of jihadist groups that have served as the US regime’s “boots on the ground” to overthrow Assad, but Al Qaeda is good enough to serve the purpose, in the US regime’s view of things.

The US regime says that there will be no restitution to Syria unless Syria accepts being ruled by ‘rebels’ whose leadership is actually being chosen by the US regime’s chief ally, the fundamentalist-Sunni Saud family, who already own Saudi Arabia, and who (along with the CIA) have been unsuccessfully trying, ever since 1949, to take over the secular, non-sectarian, nation of Syria. In fact, the CIA perpetrated two of the three Syrian coups that were carried out in 1949.

The US regime, and its allies, have used the Muslim Brotherhood, in order to recruit into Syria the 100,000+ jihadists from around the world to fight to overthrow Syria’s secular Government. Even the BBC’s 13 December 2013 detailed report, “Guide to the Syrian rebels”, made clear that the “Syrian Rebels” were, in fact, overwhelmingly jihadist and largely recruited from abroad. These were hardly democrats.

Even a Tony-Blair-founded anti-Assad NGO’s study concluded that “Sixty per cent of major Syrian rebel groups are Islamist extremists (not just “Islamists” but “Islamist extremists”) and yet the Blair outfit still supported the overthrow of the committed secularist Assad (just as Blair had earlier participated himself in the US regime’s destruction of Iraq).

The fundamentalist-Sunni royal Thani family own Qatar and have been the top international funders of the Muslim Brotherhood, just as the fundamentalist-Sunni royal Saud family, who own Saudi Arabia, have been the top funders of Al Qaeda. The main difference between the Sauds and the Thanis has been that whereas the Sauds hate Shia (and that means especially Iran), the Thanis don’t. Thus, for the Sauds, this is a war against the Shia center, Iran, and not only against Syria.

This war against Syria was a coordinated US-Saud-Thani operation, in which the fundamentalist-Sunni group, Al Qaeda, provided the leadership but the (pan-Islamic) fundamentalist Muslim Brotherhood provided the largest recruiting website. This entire hyper-aggressive operation was internationally coordinated. The Obama Administration started planning this operation, under Hillary Clinton, in 2010. As even the neoconservative (i.e., US-empire advocating) Washington Post reported, on 17 April 2011, from Wikileaks, “It is unclear whether the State Department is still funding Syrian opposition groups, but the cables indicate money was set aside [by the Obama Administration] at least through September 2010.” That article mentioned only “former members of the Muslim Brotherhood,” not the Muslim Brotherhood itself; and no mention was made in it to Al Qaeda, in any form.

Then, in 2013, the neoconservative Foreign Policy magazine headlined “How the Muslim Brotherhood Hijacked Syria’s Revolution” and was oblivious regarding the neoconservative Obama Administration’s having planned that “hijacking,” starting in 2010 (but going back even as far as Obama’s inauguration; this operation was a key part of his secret anti-Russia agenda, which preceded even his coming into office). But if Obama wasn’t neocon-enough to suit that magazine’s editors, then Trump certainly should be, because Trump continues Obama’s foreign policies but with an even more hostile thrust against the Sauds’ chief target, which is Iran. Above all, the US alliance’s goal has been for the Saud family’s selected (rabidly anti-Shiite) people to take over and run the Syrian Government. As Global Security has phrased this matter, “The High Negotiations Committee [which is the group who are negotiating against Assad’s government at the US-sponsored ‘peace’ talks] is a Saudi-backed coalition of Syrian opposition groups. The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) was created in Saudi Arabia in December 2015.”

So, this war in Syria has actually been the Sauds’ war to take over Syria. And it actually started in 1949, but the US-backed Muslim-Brotherhood-led “Arab Spring” in 2011 gave the US and its allies the opportunity to culminate it, finally.

And Europe receives the fall-out from it. This fall-out has been hurting European corporations, in international competition against US corporations. It’s not only political.

The US regime has continued this thrust, under Obama’s successor. US President Donald Trump demands European corporations to end their business with Shiite Iran (which the Saud family is determined to take over), and to end their business with Russia, which America’s own billionaires themselves are determined to take over, just like the Sauds are determined to take over both Syria and Iran.

And Europe receives refugees not only from places where the US and some of its NATO allies have recently been bombing, but even from Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other places where NATO has bombed in the past, and even from Ukraine, where the US regime perpetrated a bloody coup in February 2014, followed there by an ethnic-cleansing campaign to kill the residents in areas which had voted the heaviest for the overthrown President.

America is no actual ally of Europe. The Marshall Plan is long-since finished, and America has been taken over by psychopaths who are Europe’s main enemies, not Europe’s friends, at all. (They’re friends of some European aristocracies, but not of any European public, not of even merely one public.)

Iran and Russia should be Europe’s allies — they didn’t cause any of Europe’s problems. America did. America’s intelligence agencies tapped (and probably still tap) the phones of Germany’s Chancellor and practically everybody else, and yet the US regime has the gall to blame Russia for interfering in the political affairs of European countries. If that isn’t the pot calling the kettle ‘black’, then what is? If anything, the EU’s sanctions should be against doing business with American firms — not against doing business with Russian firms, or with Iranian firms. European politicians who support the US support Europe’s top enemy.

Russia is, itself, a European country, which additionally traverses much of Asia, but America is no European country, at all, and yet now is so brazen as to demand that Europe must do America’s bidding — not only against Russia, but also against the Sauds’ main target, which is Iran (the same main target as Israel’s).

Why are Europeans not asking themselves: Who is Europe’s enemy in all of this — what causes this refugee-crisis? The refugees certainly didn’t.

It’s not Russia, and it’s not Iran, and it’s not China; it is America — which is the true enemy of them all, and of us all — including even of the American people ourselves, because the US Government no longer actually represents the American people. These invasions, and military occupations, and coups, do not serve America’s public; they serve America’s aristocracy. The US is no longer (if it ever was) a democracy. The US Government now is the US aristocracy — not the US public. It’s a dictatorship. And, it has the type of ‘news’media that any dictatorship has.

On June 30th, the US aristocracy’s New York Times headlined “Bavaria: Affluent, Picturesque — and Angry”, and reported “the new angry center of Europe, the latest battleground for populists eager to bring down both Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and the idea of a liberal Europe itself.” Their elitist (pro-US-aristocracy) ‘reporter’ (actually propagandist) interviewed ‘experts’ who condemn Europe’s politicians that are trying to assuage their own public’s anger against the EU’s open-door policy regarding this flood of refugees from what is actually, for the most part, the US regime’s (and its allies’) bombings — air-support of the boots-on-the-ground jihadist mercenaries. The combination of this air-support, and of the jihadists, has been the backbone of the US-Saudi-Israeli effort to overthrow and replace Syria’s Government.

Libya was a similar case, but was only friendly toward Russia, not allied with Russia, as both Syria and Iran are.

The US aristocracy funds an enormous international PR campaign for all this. These are ‘humanitarian’ bombings in order to replace a ‘barbaric’ Government — but replace it with what? With one that would be chosen by the Sauds. And this propaganda-campaign is also funded by the US-allied aristocracies. All of the major ‘news’media, in US and allies, receive their ‘expert’ ‘information’ from these privately-funded and government-funded propagandists, who are treated by ‘journalists’ as being objective and experts (which they’re not).

The NYT article says — and I add here key explanatory links:

“This is not about economics,” said Gerald Knaus, the director of the European Stability Initiative, [and though unmentioned by the Times“The Open Society Institute was a major core funder” of the ESI, which is] a Berlin-based think tank. “It is about identity and a very successful populist P.R. machine that is rewriting recent history.”

So: the Times was secretly (and they didn’t include any links to help online readers know who was actually funding their ‘experts’, at all) pumping NATO propaganda, as if it were authentic and neutral news-reporting, instead of craven service to the US aristocracy that controls the US Government and its NATO military alliance. This is the New York Times, itself, that is “rewriting recent history.” That’s how they do it — constantly (as ‘news’).

And here is some of that “recent history” the Times is “rewriting” (by simply omitting to so much as even just suggest, but which is essential backgound in order to understand the real history behind this important matter):

——

http://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/RP01-50/RP01-50.pdf

House of Commons, Research Paper 01/50, 2 May 2001

“European Security and Defence Policy: Nice and Beyond”

pp. 47-48:

On 7 February 2001 the Foreign Secretary, Robin Cook, emphasised the ESDP’s [European Security and Defence Policy’s] tie to NATO during a press interview, following his meeting in Washington with US National Security Adviser, Condoleeza Rice. He said:

I have stressed that the European Security Initiative will strengthen the capacity of Europe to contribute to crisis management and therefore is welcome to a Washington that is interested in fairer burden sharing, and that Washington can be confident that Britain will insist that the European Security Initiative is firmly anchored on NATO. We are both determined to see that happen, we are both determined to make sure that the European Security Initiative carries out its promise to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance.119

——

Though the Sauds, and also Israel’s aristocracy, are mainly anti-Iran, the US aristocracy are obsessed with their goal of conquering Russia. Since Iran, and Syria, are both allied with Russia, the US regime is trying to overthrow those Russia-allied Governments, before going in for the kill, against Russia itself. That’s what all of these economic sanctions, and the bombings and the backing of Al Qaeda for overthrowing Syria’s Government, are really all about.

Is this what today’s Europeans want their Governments to be doing — and doing it for that reason, the US aristocracy’s reason? Despite the huge harms it is certainly causing to Europeans?

Here, then, is a debate between, on the one hand a retired CIA official who thinks “Our relationship with Israel causes us war with Muslims,” versus Representatives in the US Congress who are actually representatives of Israel’s Government and definitely not representatives of the American people. Both sides in that debate are acceptable to the aristocrats who control the US Government, because neither side argues that the apartheid theocratic Government of Israel is an enemy of the American people (as is documented actually to be the case, here and here), nor that the entire problem of Islamic terrorism is fundamentalist-Sunni, and that only Israel gets hit by terrorism that’s from both Sunnis and Shiites — that Shiites (the US alliance’s targets) are no terrorist threat, at all, to Europeans (nor to Americans) — the “Islamist” threat is actually only from fundamentalist Sunnis, which are the very same groups that are secretly allied with America’s aristocracy and the Sauds. Neither side of the ‘debate’ acknowledges that both the Sauds and Israel (and Israel’s lobbyists represent internationally also the Sauds’ interests) are enemies both of the American people, and of the peoples of Europe.

As the world’s greatest blogger, the former UK Ambassador (but too honest to stay in that business) Craig Murray, recently said under the headline, “No Trump, No Clinton, No NATO”: “The destruction of Libya’s government and infrastructure directly caused the Mediterranean boat migrant crisis, which has poisoned the politics of much of the European Union.” But, of course, the US regime and its allies have also destroyed other countries than that — and thus caused refugees to Europe from many nations. And, finally, even the US Government (though as quietly as possible) acknowledges that it has destroyed Afghanistan. Ironically, that’s the very nation where America and the Sauds, in 1979, had started their war against all Governments that won’t buckle to them.

Furthermore, the US regime intends to keep it up. In case a reader might happen to think that, surely, the US regime and its allies are going to quit this rousing of hornets’ nests; Sharmine Narwani, who is one of the very few non-“embedded” journalists who reports in The West about — and (which the mainstream ones don’t) from — the war in Syria, headlined, on June 25th, “Are al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US Rebels in Syria’s South?” and she found that the answer to this question is a resounding yes:

Despite its US and UN designation as a terrorist organization, Nusra [Al Qaeda’s main name in Syria] has been openly fighting alongside the “Southern Front,” a group of 54 opposition militias funded and commanded by a US-led war room based in Amman, Jordan called the Military Operations Center (MOC). …

Sources inside Syria — both opposition fighters and Syrian military brass (past and present) — suggest the command center consists of the US, UK, France, Jordan, Israel, and some Persian Gulf states. … In practice, the US doesn’t appear to mind the Nusra affiliation — regardless of the fact that the group is a terror organization — as long as the job gets done.

These wars, which pour Middle Eastern (and also Ukrainian) refugees into the EU, are inter-aristocratic conflicts reflecting inter-aristocratic competitions; and the publics everywhere suffer enormously from them. The gainers from it are very few but very rich (and they hire very powerful agents in Europe and elsewhere). Those billionaire gainers, and their agents, should be Europe’s targets — not Russia and Iran. NATO must end now. Europe needs to be freed, at last, from America’s permanent-war-for permanent-‘peace’ grip. For Europeans, who are the indirect victims, to be blaming the refugees, who are the direct victims, won’t solve anything, but will simply please the victimizers, as is the public’s ancient habit (to please the powerful). A break must be made, away from that ugly past. European publics must lead the way, or no one will.

PS: Since this article asserts such a large number of things that contradict what the US Government and its agents assert, I have sought out and here linked to the highest-quality, least-contested and most highly authenticated, sources and also to sources that link to such sources; all of which, taken together, constitute a book-length proof of the title-case here, that “America Bombs, Europe Gets the Refugees. That’s Evil.” Furthermore, this online virtual “book” is tracking back to the most unimpeachable documents, all of them available merely by means of clicking, and thus without the reader’s needing to visit a huge scholarly library (which might be quite distant); so, the reader can here easily branch out to this entire, and otherwise largely hidden, world of reliable sources, which the US regime wants the public not to know, and certainly not to understand. It’s no longer necessary to be an intelligence-professional in order to come to understand what the regime wants the public not to understand.

