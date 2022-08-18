The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Crimea provocation. EU demilitarisation. Russia makes more money selling less. Update 1
Topic 661
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2022-08-16/how-bill-gates-lobbied-to-save-the-climate-tax-bill-biden-just-signed?sref=ZMFHsM5Z&utm_source=pocket_mylist#xj4y7vzkg
archive.ph
No Description
Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act “Secretly” Brought To You By Bill Gates
The Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” – which according to the Congressional Budget Office will raise taxes on the middle class to the tune of $20 billion – not to mention unleash an army of IRS agents on working class Americans over the next decade, was made possible by Bill Gates and (in smaller part) Larry Summers, who have been known to hang out together.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
hallo
I am able to create $88/h to complete few jobs on home computer. I’ve never thought that it’s even achievable but my closest mate earning $25k only within five weeks simply working this leading project & she had convinced me to join…
Discover extra details by going following link…. http://Www.NetJob1.com
[ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than $120 to $350 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000k from this without having online working skills .
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.HomeCash1.Com
LVOV, August 18. /TASS/. Trilateral talks between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres began in Lvov around 17:00 Moscow time, according to TRT TV channel.