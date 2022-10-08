The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Crimea, Kerch Bridge attacked. Starlink down. BBC preventive kicks. Ninja in Ukraine. Update 1
Topic 725
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A “terrorist attack” is not the same as a “military attack.” More fuel for the ATO. Every foolish act will have a price to pay.
Kerensky could use a “preventive kick.” A kick back to prancing around the stage in high heels singing “Ring around the Rosy.”
Some are complaining about Russia’s “Be gentle go slow” military operation. That Russia should have gone in like the Americans did in Iraq. But we also have to ask how Iraq turned out. Worked well, did it? The Ukrainians can drag this out til their last soldier is dead and their last bit of territory is under Russian control.
Then we can call this the “Ukrainian Suicide War.”
THE BRIDGE, to me this is the moment of truth. Donbas suffered 8yrs of shelling by Ukie Nazis, meanwhile thousands of Russia speaking people died, Will Russia now wait 8yrs before any action is taken against those who perpetrated this act of terrorism, if so there will be no bridge left. Medvedev assured that any attack on Russian territory would be met by”?”, the joy by the collective west for this outrage is palpable, and if this act by the UKIES is left to fester, who knows what will be next to go. Time for Russia and it’s allies to… Read more »
PS; I understand the need for patience, but there is a time when patience has run out, to me that time has been reached.