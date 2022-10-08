The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Sabotages Crimean Bridge, Russia Threatens Retaliation, Biden Criticised for ‘Nuclear Armageddon’ Comments
News Topic 636
This bridge caper has been a good PR job for Ukraine BUT, I am of the opinion that the PR job for Russia out ways anything that has been gained by the Nazis, the people of the Global South will now see that Russia is fighting Western terrorism, which includes the blowing up of pipe lines. The Global South will quite likely harden it’s tacit support for Russia, which will allow Russia to really take the gloves off. AND ABOUT TIME TOO.