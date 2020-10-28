COVID-19 (excess) mortalities: viral cause impossible—drugs with key role in about 200,000 extra deaths in Europe and the US alone

By Torsten Engelbrecht, co-authored by Claus Köhnlein, MD

When the Australian state of Victoria with its capital Melbourne recently showed the world what a lockdown of the hardest kind looks like—with orders such as the police being allowed to enter anyone’s home without a warrant, an 8 o’clock curfew, or even a ban on weddings—Jeffrey A. Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute of Economic Research, commented: „Melbourne has become a living hell. Tacitus’s line about the Roman empire comes to mind: ‚Where they make a desert, they call it peace.‘“

Indeed, such constraints are all the more a farce because lockdown measures of any kind do not have a scientific foundation and already contradict the common sense. The rigid stare on an alleged potentially deadly virus named SARS-CoV-2 prevents that the true causes, especially of the so-called COVID-19 deaths, come to light: The experimental administration of highly toxic drugs.

The mere fact that „in Australia since March, there have been 50 percent more deaths from suicide than official numbers show for Covid-19,“ as Tucker points out, should give everyone plenty to think about. Or let’s take outdor air pollution: Though it causes more than 3 million premature deaths a year worldwide, the decision makers do not come up with the idea of paralyzing the fine dust polluters via lockdown.

Apart from that, so-called SARS-CoV-2 tests, whose „positive“ results are being used as the rationale for the lockdowns, are in fact scientifically meaningless. This is illustrated already by the fact that there is not even a valid gold standard for these tests, as for example Australian infectious diseases specialist Sanjaya Senanayake confirmed in an ABC TV interview.

Yet, Australian government’s own website admits COVID-19 PCR tests are totally unreliable. And then studies also show that lockdowns and mask mandates do not lead to reduced COVID transmission rates or deaths.

A lockdown in Australia is all the more absurd if you consider that there „the per capita deaths are about 26 per million over a six months period,“ as David James, journalist from Down Under, stated recently in an OffGuardian article. With the best will in the world this cannot be called a virus pandemic. Especially since „The chief health officer in Victoria admitted that they were not testing for the virus, just assuming that if there were flu-like symptom it must be COVID-19; and deaths by flu in Australia, it should be added, are running unusually low,“ as James adds.

Moreover, many countries did not record any excess mortality in the first six months of 2020, while in Germany or Portugal, for example, the mortality rates for this period are even below that of the one or the other previous year. This is the result of an analysis titled „For [the decision makers] know not what they do“ done by Stefan Aust, former editor-in-chief of Germany’s best knownnews magazine Der Spiegel and since 2014 publisher of the German daily newspaper Die Welt.

That Germany and other countries do not experienced an excess mortality, this could not be considered a success of the governments‘ lockdown measures, as Aust expounds. A main reason: For the majority of those who were declared as corona deaths was very old and came from the care sector of the most seriously ill. And „their lives could not have been saved even with the strictest general social lockdown measures.“

Excess mortality rate was limited to a very short period of time, which make nonsense of the virus hypothesis

Sure, some countries recorded noticeably more deaths in the first half of 2020 than in previous years. This holds especially for Italy, Spain, France, England, Belgium, the Netherlands and the USA. However, the hypothesis that a new, potentially deadly corona virus would have raged in these countries is already contradicted by the fact that these states in particular pursued a rigid lockdown policy. Therefore, following the logic of the virus, they should have had fewer deaths.

In addition, Belgium, for example, had eight times more deaths (per 100,000 inhabitants) than its neighbour Germany, Spain 22 times more than Poland, while Portugal, Spain’s direct neighbour, did not experience any excess mortality. But a virus pandemic, which afflicts countries so differently, cannot actually exist, especially in today’s times.

This is why my co-author, Claus Köhnlein, MD, stated in a letter, published at the end of June in the German Ärzteblatt (medical journal): „In view of the fact that very different mortality rates are reported in different European countries, it is reasonable to assume that a differently aggressive therapy could be responsible for this.“

This is also clearly supported by the fact that the very largest part of the excess mortality in these countries only took place during a very short period of time, within about two to three weeks around early/mid-April. As the Euromomo death rate statistics show, also in these countries the graphics had been relatively „boring“ until around end of March, but then the excess mortality suddenly shot up, only to drop drastically again around mid-April—whereby the majority of the humans concerned were of old age (see the charts below in which the „prongs“ in the charts of Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and UK are clearly visible).

Z-score for various European countries, Dec. 2019 – Sept. 2020

Source: www.slideshare.net/lschmidt1170/europe-map-study

Source: https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps/#z-scores-by-country

As the graphs clearly show, in the first half of 2020 excess mortality occurred only in a few European countries, mainly in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium and England (recognizable by the “prongs” in the curves). These graphs provide the irrefutable evidence that this phenomenon cannot be linked to a new potentially deadly virus. For not only did the excess mortality occur only within a very short period of time, with a steep rise and equally steep fall in the mortality curve within two to three weeks in April – and thus also outside the usual flu season. No virus can produce such „prongs“. Also, in Germany, for example, though it borders directly on France and Belgium, no excess mortality occurred. The same applies to Austria, which directly borders to Italy and Switzerland, and Portugal, which is the neighbor of Spain. And while Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and England had a short, noticeable excess mortality rate, THOUGH they had implemented a hard lockdown, Sweden, which did not introduce a lockdown at all, only had a very slight excess mortality rate. Even this cannot be explained with the best will in the world with enem virus. By the way, the reason why the „prong“ in Switzerland is relatively flat is that the German speaking part of the alpine country, where there was practically not excess mortality, two thirds of the total population live, while excess mortality was recorded in the Italian and French speaking part. So has the virus simply avoided the German-speaking Swiss? A completely abstruse idea!

In numbers this means that within a few weeks 60 to 70 thousand more deaths occurred in these European countries than usual at this time of the year. Plus around 130,000 additional deaths in the US during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous two years (the death rate in the USA for the first half of 2020 is 0.48 percent, in 2018 and 2019 it was 0.44 percent ). The only difference between the European countries and the United States ist that the „prong“ in America is a bit wider, i.e. it does not only extend over about two April weeks, and that its peak of excess mortality is on April 11, about two weeks later than that of Italy, where the worldwide death drama started (see chart below)…

