Cover-up: Dr. Anthony Fauci helped approve an effective treatment for coronavirus infections 15 years ago, but is suppressing it today in favor of new high-profit vaccines

by: Lance D Johnson

(Natural News) The expert advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci has been all about controlling human behavior, threatening individual liberty, and manipulating economic activity, while instructing on new ways to encourage human separation. These methods have proven destructive in a multitude of ways and have failed to contain human sickness and disease.

The only way to stop a virus from attaching to human cells and multiplying is to confront it with a healthy, replete immune system. The problem with covid-19 is that it has been engineered to avoid detection by the immune system to more readily infect the body. This can lead the immune system to overreact or underreact, especially in people with underlying health conditions and immune deficiencies, causing blood oxygen levels to fall, breathing difficulties, and the onset of sepsis-like reactions. This is why antiviral medicines are so important, for use in the home at the onset of symptoms and for use in hospital settings to speed up recovery and prevent death.

Fauci green lights RNA therapy vaccine but downplays HCQ, even though he knew about its effectiveness for coronaviruses 15 years ago

Compounds that combat coronaviruses are well studied and well documented in scientific literature. In fact, during the SARS coronavirus outbreak of 2003, a plethora of antiviral compounds were put to the test. At the National Institutes of Health, fifteen years ago, back when Fauci was still a director, researchers used chloroquine effectively to stop the replication of SARS-CoV-1. The official publication of the NIH, The Virology Journal, published the research in straightforward manner on August 22, 2005. The research was titled, “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.”

Chloroquine proved to be both a prophylactic and a therapeutic, stopping viral replication before and after exposure to the virus. This basic compound exhibited strong antiviral effects, inhibiting the infection. Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is a less toxic derivative of this antiviral molecule, and it can help deliver zinc into the cells, stopping viral multiplication and speeding up recovery.

The NIH concluded that “concentrations of 10 ?M completely abolished SARS-CoV infection.” Furthermore, “chloroquine can effectively reduce the establishment of infection and spread of SARS-CoV.”

Because the new SARS-CoV-2 is genetically related to the 2003 SARS outbreak, the NIH should have jumped at the opportunity to promote and distribute what they already knew worked for coronavirus infection. Both viruses infect human cells the same way, using the same host cell receptor, so why wasn’t HCQ used from the start?

Why has Dr. Fauci downplayed HCQ, left thousands to die?

Why has Dr. Fauci dismissed hydroxychloroquine repeatedly? If he knew how effective the antiviral is for treating coronavirus infections fifteen year s ago, why didn’t he start promoting HCQ from the onset of covid-19? At the NIH, he stalled clinical trials of the therapeutic until April 9, after 33,000 people had already suffered and died. Dr. Fauci stalled clinical trials of HCQ even though current doctors were curing coronavirus patients with HCQ. On March 23, Dr. Vladimi Zelenko had reported a 100 percent success rate using HCQ on 500 coronavirus patients.

On the other hand, Dr. Fauci was quick to begin clinical trials of an RNA gene therapy vaccine through the NIH. Moderna’s vaccine trials were given the green light by the NIH long before the lockdowns ever occurred, back in January 2020. Meanwhile, a known therapeutic was downplayed by Fauci and his colleagues who were working to develop new vaccines and drugs. At the height of the outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer assumed the role of master doctor over the population and banned HCQ in hospitals, depriving patients of a lifeline therapeutic. Consequentially, Michigan and New York had high mortality rates in their respective states.

Dr. Didier Raoult, the equivalent medical expert in France, has been using HCQ to treat infected patients and has had great success, calling it “game over” for coronavirus. So if this simple antiviral can act as preventative and as a treatment for SARS, then the current coercive rush for a vaccine is a pathetic waste of time, and Dr. Fauci is at the heart of a compelling conflict of interest. (Related: People being left to die from covid-19 infections as anti-viral research suppressed, medications withheld.)

Keep up with all the latest news about the coronavirus outbreak at Pandemic.news.

Sources include:

TruePundit.com

ScienceDirect.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

NaturalNews.com

Nature.com

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report