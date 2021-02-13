Court Docs claim FBI can access private Signal messages
****News Topic 285*****
Court Docs Show FBI Can Intercept Encrypted Messages From Deep State-Backed ‘Signal’ App
Court Docs Show FBI Can Intercept Encrypted Messages From Deep State-Backed ‘Signal’ App – Big League Politics
Recent court documents have indicated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possesses a tool allowing them to access encrypted messages on the Signal app. Signal has rapidly gained in popularity as Silicon Valley monopolists have grown more openly hostile to free speech, but the platform may be vulnerable to backdoors that undermine the privacy protections provided through the encrypted messaging service.
Signal is a government op
Signal was created and funded by a CIA spinoff. It is not your friend.
Signal is a government op
Signal – the privacy chat app favored by the world’s leading crypto experts – is trending again. In the wake of Twitter and Facebook’s MAGA Maidan Internet purge (which was followed by Facebook’s announcement that it was gonna start siphoning data off its WhatsApp property), Signal shot up to being the top downloaded messenger app on the planet.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.