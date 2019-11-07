'Coup Has Started': Whistleblower's Attorney Vowed To 'Get Rid Of Trump' In 2017

As Fox News reports, Zaid remarked in July 2017 “I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realdDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president.“

The posts, which came shortly after President Trump fired then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates for failing to defend federal laws in court, are likely to fuel Republican concerns that the whistleblower’s complaint is tainted with partisanship. “The whistleblower’s lawyer gave away the game,” the Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh. told Fox News. “It was always the Democrats’ plan to stage a coup and impeach President Trump and all they ever needed was the right scheme. They whiffed on Mueller so now they’ve settled on the perfectly fine Ukraine phone call. This proves this was orchestrated from the beginning.” Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats and partisans in the intelligence community of effectively plotting a coup against him, through selective leaks and lengthy investigations. –Fox News

“45 years from now we might be recalling stories regarding the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. I’ll be old, but will be worth the wait,” he tweeted in June 2017.

Hilariously, Zaid describes himself as a “non-partisan” attorney “handling cases involving national security, security clearances, govt investigations, media, Freedom of Information Act, & whistleblowing, according to Breitbart‘s Aaron Klein, who noted that Zaid’s “Whistleblower Aid” organization is heavily tied to far-left activist organizations and Democratic policies.

