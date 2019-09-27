Ukraine ‘Gossip-blower’ complaint points to coordinated, Deep State set-up (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the release of the hearsay ‘whistleblower’ complaint letter released by the House Intel Committee, which has launched mass liberal left hysteria concerning a conversation US President Trump had with then, newly elected Ukraine President Zelensky.

The complaint letter appears to have been drafted by professional lawyers and is obviously not a document written by a single person, which begs the question as to who, or what group of people, wrote this document which has pushed Nancy Pelosi to launch an impeachment inquiry?

Zerohedge

President Trump has quickly responded:

The House Intel Committee has released the full (modestly redacted) complaint letter from the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ regarding Trump’s “urgently concerning” conversations with Ukraine.

In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S.

Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” … “Over the past four months, more than half a dozen U.S. officials have informed me of various facts related to this effort.” … “I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute “a serious or flagrant

problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order” that “does not include differences of

opinions concerning public policy matters,”

So to the crimes and misdemeanours…

The Ukrainian side was the first to publicly acknowledge the phone call. On the evening of 25 July, a readout was posted on the website of the Ukrainian President that contained the following line (translation from original Russian-language readout): “Donald Trump expressed his conviction that the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve Ukraine’s image and complete the investigation of corruption cases that have held back cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.”

Well that doesn't exactly sound "deeply concerning"? But there's more…

“Aside from the above-mentioned “cases” purportedly dealing with the Biden family and the 2016 U.S. election, I was told by White House officials that no other “cases” were discussed.”

Oh so other people confirmed that Trump did not seek more, but the ‘whistleblower’ claims calls and documents were “locked down” – in some nefarious manner?

“In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior WhiteHouse officials had intervened to “lock down” all records of the phone call, especially the House officials had intervened to “lock down” all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced—as is customary—by the White House Situation Room. This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call.” “White House officials told me that they were ’directed’ by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which the transcripts are typically stored”

And here's the "smoking gun"…

“During this same timeframe, multiple U.S. officials told me that the Ukrainian leadership was led to believe that a meeting or phone call between the President and President Zelenskyy would depend on whether Zelenskyy showed willingness to “play ball” on the issues that had been publicly aired by Mr. Lutsenko and Mr. Giuliani. (Note: This was the general understanding of the state of affairs as conveyed to me by U.S. officials from late May into early July. I do not know who delivered this message to the Ukrainian leadership, or when.) Shortly after President Zelenskyy’s inauguration, it was publicly reported that Mr. Giuliani met with two other Ukrainian officials: Ukraine’s Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Mr. Nazar Kholodnytskyy, and a former Ukrainian diplomat named Andriy Telizhenko. Both Mr. Kholodnytskyy and Mr. Telizhenko are allies of Mr. Lutsenko and made similar allegations in the above-mentioned series of articles in The Hill.”

The entire note reads like a journalist or lawyer wrote it, and citing NYTimes numerous times lends it even less credibility.

Simply put, some folks told some other folks about administration folks that might be talking to some Ukrainian folks?

Perhaps the most interesting part is the following…

“I was not a witness to most of the events described… However, I found my

colleagues’ accounts of these events to be credible…“

Perhaps he would better named a “gossip-blower”.