Coronavirus continues to spread around the world. To date, more than 392,000 people have become its victims. Over 17,000 deaths have been recorded.

In China, a dangerous infection seems to be on the decline. Now the European states — Italy, Great Britain, and also the USA — are under the main threat.

As the deadly virus spreads, conspiracy theories surround it more and more. Semi-official and popular versions of the emergence and spread of a deadly disease appear.

To date, the theory of the American origin of the virus is the most popular among Internet users. The fact is that on the Internet they discovered a study of a similar virus conducted five years ago by American scientists.

In 2015, American scientists conducted a study of bat coronavirus, the results of which were published on November 9, 2015 by the scientific portal Nature (https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985).

Researchers have discovered the SHCo14 virus in Chinese bats. It was combined with another called SARS. As a result, biologists altered the coronavirus of bats so that they got a strain that could infect a person – and the virus would cause him severe pneumonia.

Among the authors of the article are listed some researchers from the University of North Carolina, USA, and the Wuhan Virology Institute, China.

And in the Chinese province of Wuhan, according to the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Germany Willy Wimmer, the virus was introduced by one of the US military. As the reasons for the presence of American soldiers in China, Willy Wimmer called the military games held in October 2019.

China is also called as one of the causes of the virus.

About a year ago, a separatist movement began in China. It’s about Hong Kong. Until 1997, it was a colony of Great Britain. After the transfer of the city to China, it retained its own judicial system and a separate legal system from mainland China. These rights include freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

These rights expire in 2047. Official China has made attempts to amend legislation and introduce a single legal system for the whole country. This led to the emergence of the Free Hong Kong movement. At the end of 2019, mass protests were held in Hong Kong. Clashes with the police began and victims appeared.

And the coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan, according to one version, was developed by the Chinese government to divert public attention from unrest.

British scientists put forward a fantastic hypothesis. So, the professor of the Buckingham Center for Astrobiology Chandra Wickramasingh called the source of the virus a meteorite that exploded over China in October 11 last year.

In recent days, on the Internet on various platforms, there is a lot of discussion about this largest epidemic of the 21st century. Users of social networks put forward many versions and assumptions.

In case the virus is a biological weapon developed by someone, it is very convenient for the developer. After all, you can always blame the epidemic on migratory birds, wild animals, insects or dirty water.

We are unlikely to find out the truth about the nature of the virus. But the fact that it is the worst epidemic of this century is for sure.

