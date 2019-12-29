Communist Youth Congress, 1972, Romania, an example of democracy [sarcasm]

See in the following film how such a Congress worked. Ion Iliescu speaks the whole time, asking the audience if there are any observations to be made, and who votes for, against, or abstains on the named candidates. The Communist Youth Congress [UTC] occurs under the watchful gaze of Nicolae Ceausescu, general secretary of the party, and president of the state council.
The viewer will notice that everything happens in unanimity, nobody votes against, nobody abstains, nobody has any observations to make. Just like the unanimous expression of support is mandatory, so is the clapping and the chanting “PCR! PCR! PCR!” and “Ceausescu! Ceausescu! Ceausescu!” Mind you, this type of uniformity and theater of democracy [the pre-established outcomes of dictated democracy] you see in the film is for the Youth Movement. Imagine the fake democratic process on actual state affairs. Imagine how rare organic dissent was, particularly because dissent, no matter how reasonable and patriotic in motivation, would earn you censure. Over fake harmony, I’ll take honest conflict any day of the week.
At this point in time, Ceausescu didn’t imagine that 17 years later, Ion Iliescu – so swift and smooth during this event [after the nominated straw-men and straw-women got voted in] – would take the reins from him and have him shot.
https://youtu.be/HXPWjhVhhNk
Romania, a haven for CIA torture prisons REUTERS: Romania (and Lithuania) knowingly hosted secret CIA jails, European court rules VILNIUS (Reuters) – … Romania hosted secret CIA prisons a decade ago and authorities were aware that detainees were held there illegally, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled. Washington’s so-called rendition program is still shrouded in secrecy, around a decade after it ended. Washington has acknowledged it held al Qaeda suspects in jails outside U.S. jurisdiction, but it has not provided a full list of locations. The ECHR ruled … that the CIA ran a secret jail in Poland.… Read more »
It was a haven for Soviet torturers, and after the switch, it became one for the CIA, but at least they bother nowadays to try and cover it up. Back then, there was no word of such a thing, and if you said anything about it, you disappeared from public life.
Da, intr-adevar. Nu ai cum sa-ti dai seama cum merge de fapt o tara, daca oamenilor le e frica sa spuna adevarul. Multi cred ca pe vreme aceea nu exista coruptie. Ei nu inteleg ca pe vreme aia nu se mediatiza asa ceva.
Yes, indeed. There’s no way to figure out how the country is doing, if people are afraid to tell the truth. Many think there was no corruption back in those days. They don’t get that back in those days the state press didn’t publish corruption cases.
Secret CIA torture prison in Bucharest, 21st century – an example of “western democracy” in Romania (no sarcasm but reality) THE INDEPENDENT Inside Romania’s secret CIA prison Adam Goldman, Matt Apuzzo Thursday 8 December 2011 In northern Bucharest, in a busy residential neighbourhood minutes from the heart of the capital city, is a secret the Romanian government has long tried to protect. For years, the CIA used a government building — codenamed “Bright Light” — as a makeshift prison for its most valuable detainees. There it held al-Qa’ida operatives Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the presumed mastermind of 9/11, and others in… Read more »
How about showing a video of the CIA torture prison in Bucharest, operating from 2003 to 2006? No video possible? Why not?