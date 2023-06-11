CIA Death Valley Towne Peak Plane Wreck 1952

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) dates from September 18, 1947, when President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 into law.” It was an act that Truman regretted for the rest of his life.

Further reference: https://www.trumanlibrary.gov/education/presidential-inquiries/establishment-cia

On 24th January, 1952, a CIA “training flight” from Idaho en-route to San Diego crashed, but six persons onboard reportedly “landed without injury” having parachuted into the night sky over Death Valley at low altitude. The plane ultimately crashed on Towne Peak there. That the six reportedly parachuted with scant notice and that deaths or injuries did not occur, follows of course because the CIA would not publicly reveal deaths or injuries on such a mission…. that’s just how the CIA rolls.

However that engine failure caused the Grumman HU-16 Albatross to rapidly lose altitude and cause all six onboard to don parachutes (and evacuate the aircraft at short notice in the night sky over Death Valley) and that all six aboard the failing Albatross should reportedly survive without any notable injury, rivals either a tale by Baron von Munchausen or the D B Cooper event on steroids.

But the real story is about the “classified documents” reportedly retrieved from the crash site soon after: https://www.outdoorproject.com/united-states/california/towne-peak-plane-wreck-site-0 and what might those classified documents contain? Of course considering that this was supposed to simply be a CIA “training mission” it’s surprising that any sensitive classified documents would accompany such a mission at all.

And yet according to information available to this author, the classified documents relate to one Edward Teller, a superhawk of the Neocon sort who invented the hydrogen nuclear bomb (and essentially advocated for the destruction of the world to eliminate the “communist menace”) https://www.jstor.org/stable/3105912 and his participation in the establishment of General Atomics* via the Notorious Blue Brothers by 1955.

Of course this is not an article to delve into the psychosis of Dr Teller — a psychosis that is personally known to this author — or the particular thinking and malevolence that led to the establishment of General Atomics. What we must consider is the evolution of the CIA and those behind it – like Teller – and how their perverse mentality has led us to the the brink of WW3 right now, at this very moment.

The paradigm of six people leaping into the night sky over Death Valley on short notice and suffering no injury equates to the deranged thinking of US ‘leaders’ right now that the United States can somehow “successfully” engage in World War 3 to somehow save its corrupt Ukraine rump state, with impunity…

Even the Baron Munchausen — if he could ever hear such a tale — would scoff at that.

Video hike to the 1952 CIA plane wreck site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnGG5k0e5iM

*Today General Atomics produces the MQ-9 Reaper and other equipment in aid of US aggression and its continual war effort https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Atomics_MQ-9_Reaper

