If AI Takes All the Jobs, Who Will Buy the Stuff?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The AI is decades from taking jobs where physical labor is involved. It can take jobs of academians writing gibberish nonsense, that is why parasitic classes are so afraid of it. It will empower working class.