The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
CIA Burns, secret trip. Putin, battering ram against Russia. South Africa ignores sanctions. U/1
Topic 751
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I wonder if Israel is really saying to Ukraine “We’re not going to give you air defence systems because we don’t trust you not to sell them on the black market and they will end up in Syria or Iran.”
But where’s US and eu outrage and sanctions on jews not helping Nazis, even they have been helping all the way.
Finland foreign minister fruitcake homo-Haavisto LOL
The first “wife” Antonio homo-Haavisto bought from South America left him, but now this new gay Jeri Aalto is on BJ dating mode.