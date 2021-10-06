The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

China’s Yang Jiechi and US Jake Sullivan set to meet in Zurich, Switzerland

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Trip to Europe | The White House This week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Zurich, Switzerland, Brussels, Belgium and Paris, France. In Zurich, Mr. Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi.

U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China’s top diplomat amid high tensions WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Oct 5 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser will hold talks with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday, upholding a pledge by both countries to boost communication amid a deepening strategic rivalry.

Yang-Sullivan meeting expected to see how to get China-US relations right Meeting between top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and US national security adviser Sullivan key to implementing the spirit of the phone call between Chinese and US top leaders, and also a consensus made based on deep self-evaluation on mutual relations in the past 8 months.

Taiwan’s Tsai turns to masters for help out of fear of catastrophic consequences: Global Times editorial

Taiwan’s Tsai turns to masters for help out of fear of catastrophic consequences: Global Times editorial Tsai Ing-wen Photo:VCG Taiwan’s regional leader Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday published an article, entitled “Taiwan and the Fight for Democracy”, in Foreign Affairs Magazine, claiming that “If Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system.”

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs | Daniel L Davis

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs | Daniel L Davis ince last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was ” very concerned”.

Biden chooses to keep Trump China tariffs right where they are – Responsible Statecraft

Biden chooses to keep Trump China tariffs right where they are – Responsible Statecraft The announcement comes with a US pledge to engage in ‘a new, holistic, and pragmatic approach’ to Beijing’s trade practices. In a highly-anticipated speech Monday, the Biden administration’s top trade official, Katherine Tai, outlined a new policy on trade with China following a comprehensive, months-long review.

US-China politics collide over Taiwan airspace – Responsible Statecraft

US-China politics collide over Taiwan airspace – Responsible Statecraft US-China politics collide over Taiwan airspace Growing conventional wisdom in Washington says that Beijing is preparing to attack the island. Not so fast. Since late last year, the Chinese military has begun significantly increasing its offshore air activities near Taiwan.

