China Warns: If U.S. Won’t Stop Violating Agreements w. China, Result Will Be Destruction of Taiwan in a U.S.-China War

Ever since 1972, the U.S. has signed agreements with China that Taiwan is part of China and that U.S. won’t arm Taiwan or otherwise encourage Taiwan to separate from China. However, America keeps arming Taiwan and encouraging it to declare independence from China. On July 5th, China issued the following warning to the U.S.:

Chinese defense spokesperson slams US arms sales to Taiwan

5 July 2023, BEIJING — “China is firmly opposed to US arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged stern representations with the US,” said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, when answering a media query on Wednesday.

It is reported that on June 29 local time the US State Department approved a sale of ammunition and logistics supply support to Taiwan valued at up to $440 million.

Senior Colonel Tan pointed out the US has disregarded China’s core concerns, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately escalated tensions across the Taiwan Strait, which is tantamount to turning Taiwan into a “powder keg” and pushing the people of Taiwan into an abyss of disaster.

“We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan, stop any form of military collusion with Taiwan, earnestly fulfill its commitment to not support ‘Taiwan independence’, and stop going further down the wrong and dangerous path,” said the spokesperson.

Both the US’ attempt to “use Taiwan to contain China” and the DPP authorities’ attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” by force are purely wishful thinking and doomed to fail. The Chinese PLA will always stay on high alert, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, reiterated the spokesperson.

