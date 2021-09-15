The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China to Strengthen its Nuclear Deterrent as US General Warns against Pacific War
News Topic 282
Why US is afraid to go to war with China
Why US is afraid to go to war with China
Illustration: Liu Rui/GT General John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Monday, “Our goal should be to never go to war with China, to never go to war with Russia. Because that day is a horrible day for the planet, and a horrible day for our countries.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.