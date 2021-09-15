The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“Tax the Rich.” The elite class is not even hiding it anymore…

The Masking Of The Servant Class: Ugly COVID Images From The Met Gala Are Now Commonplace From the start of the pandemic, political elites have been repeatedly caught exempting themselves from the restrictive rules they impose on the lives of those over whom they rule.

Maskless AOC Attends Elite $50k Per Ticket Met Gala In ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent Monday night at the lavish Met Gala in New York wearing a “tax the rich” dress. The maskless AOC (who vowed to continue masking up despite being vaccinated – around poor people, we guess?) drew sharp criticism over social media for what many perceived as rank hypocrisy under the guise of a ‘bold’ political statement.

