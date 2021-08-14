After Joint Drills China Hails Russia as “Better Than An Ally” , Putin Says Russia Must Join Forces with China to Ensure Its Security
China, Russia joint drills conclude with live-fire anti-terrorism operation featuring J-20
China and Russia on Friday wrapped up the five-day Zapad/Interaction-2021 joint strategic exercises in Northwest China with the live-fire phase featuring some of the most advanced weapons in the world and strong, saturation firepower that analysts said would be overwhelming to any enemy.
Russia’s defense chief highly commends joint strategic drills with China
QINGTONGXIA PRACTICE RANGE /China/, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu highly commended the Sibu/Interaction 2021 joint Russia-China strategic drills whose active phase took place at the Qingtongxia training ground in northern China on August 12.
The West is choosing to lose – in Afghanistan and beyond
This is a choice about the kind of world we want and allies we’ll support. So far we’re choosing to lose.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
