Boris v. Sunak. The fight for 10 Downing Street
The Duran: Episode 1060
Rishi Sunak has dismissed reports of infighting between him and Boris Johnson , insisting the pair are in “lockstep” when in comes to recovery. Mr Sunak responded to reports from The Sunday Times that an “apoplectic” Mr Johnson suggested the chancellor be demoted to health secretary after the leaking of Mr Sunak’s letter calling for the easing of travel restrictions .
Johnson’s biggest mistake was to get rid of Cummings.